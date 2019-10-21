Stephen Reed: Perspective loss a drawback of privilege (Opinion)

Few West Virginians will ever know the comfort and security that comes with having a net worth like that of Gov. Jim Justice. Let’s face it, as the state’s only known billionaire, nobody in West Virginia can fully relate to Justice’s wealth. The only West Virginian who could match Justice dollar for dollar at one time is former U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller.
So if you’re Jim Justice, it may be easy to feel on top of the heap in the Mountain State, because hey, he is. This may account for Justice’s casual attitude toward what the rest of us would find to be considerable tax headaches related to his businesses. But when you’re King of The Greenbrier, it’s all in a short day’s work. No worries.
Now, regular West Virginians across party lines could be forgiven for wishing that they could have this kind of stress-free life. Imagine never having to worry about paying one’s monthly bills or having a fleet of high-priced lawyers to fight your battles for you. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful?
In some ways, sure. But after a while, such a privileged existence can distort your view of reality and how others see you. We’ve seen this more than once during the Justice administration. The governor always seems surprised when he catches flak on issues ranging from the state’s crumbling roads to the closure of Wheeling’s Ohio Valley Medical Center after 100 years of service to the Northern Panhandle.
In such serious situations, Justice’s sunny bromides don’t cut it and seem detached from reality. People don’t like being snowed by their elected leaders, especially on issues of importance to their daily lives.
So, when the governor found his way to Preston County recently and declared the roads horrible, something county leaders have been saying for two years now, few were surprised that a grand total of three people came out to greet Justice on his road tour there.
Such political vulnerabilities are easily exploited by Justice’s GOP primary opponent, Bridgeport businessman Woody Thrasher. Thrasher’s latest TV ad depicts him as being as mad as everyone else about the condition of many state highways.
Thus, Thrasher — although a millionaire himself — is given a chance to come across as empathetic on the roads issue, largely because of Justice’s inability to fix all the roads and be taken seriously as a concerned leader.
Justice laid the foundation for his image as a nonactive leader from the very start of his administration.
In the 21st Century, one can debate whether a governor really needs to live in the Governor’s Mansion to carry out the duties of the office. However, Justice failed to understand the symbolic importance of being the first governor to refuse to reside at the seat of state government. The impression given is that Justice is simply mailing it in, not truly dedicated to the arduous work of being the state’s chief executive. Justice is seen as wanting a different standard for himself.
This impression was reinforced when Justice insisted on continuing as coach of the Lady Spartans basketball team at Greenbrier East. Justice may be totally sincere in his love of coaching, but how can anyone believe he can be working on the state’s budget or legislative priorities as a high school coach during the full-court press of a girls basketball season?
Extraordinarily wealthy people can have this Achilles’ heel that sometimes outweighs all the benefits of their riches. From birth, they can be so accustomed to getting their way that they lose perspective and have little self-awareness. They can easily fail to connect with the outlook of the masses.
The final blow to Gov. Justice’s experiment in state governance may come next May, when his newfound Republican Party votes in the primary. Justice appears to be relying on the free publicity he receives as the incumbent. Otherwise, he is a somewhat scarce sight.
True to form, Justice seems to be taking a casual approach to his upcoming GOP primary contest in May 2020. That election will determine, once and for all, whether Justice’s opinion of his work product and work ethic as governor matches that of his Republican constituents.