Stephen Reed: The United Methodist Church at a crossroads

United Methodist leaders representing both sides in a long, contentious battle over the church’s position on contemporary social policies ended on a high note. They crafted a compromise that could allow traditional and progressive wings of the nation’s largest, mainline Protestant denomination to part company amicably.
That ending would be a notable exception compared to other Protestant denominations that have split in recent decades. The Episcopal/Anglican divorce continues to roil in many parts of the country due to church property disputes that remain tied up in the courts.
The United Methodist agreement, which still needs to be ratified in May at the 2020 General Conference, neatly avoids these difficult and costly property fights. How so?
Traditional churches — of which there are so many across West Virginia — would be able to take their church buildings with them to a new Methodist denomination.
This is a fair deal for all concerned — and wise. If each traditional church body in the current West Virginia United Methodist Conference leaves this situation with their church building intact, imagine the future possibilities for both Methodist denominations.
For example, with a decent parting, both of the Methodist denominations could consider partnering on domestic or overseas missions. Or perhaps they could surprise themselves and even agree on an important public policy initiative now and then.
Such joint efforts are far more likely if everyone feels that they have received a fair shake in the resolution of this simple, yet profound, disagreement.
An amicable parting would also be a Christian witness in keeping with the teachings of Methodism’s founder, John Wesley. The wasted money and energy from disputes over church property would scandalize Wesley, who wanted his followers to spend their money helping the poor, not in expensive legal actions.
Many, if not most United Methodists, regardless of their social views, are likely unaware that their local church bodies do not, in fact, hold title to their church building. They may spend thousands annually to maintain their church buildings, thereby leading them to believe that they own them.
But Methodism has always been a connectional system, with a church hierarchy that includes a conference, a bishop, superintendents, pastors and lay leaders. As a result of this connectional system, actual titles to church buildings have always belonged to the conference—not the local church.
That is why this current agreement, or protocol, hammered out by both sides of the current dispute, is so extraordinary and practical.
By allowing traditional local churches to be given their church building title deeds, a true Christian act occurs. Such local congregations may continue worshiping in their beloved sanctuaries instead of the local high school auditorium.
No church split is perfect, and there will be other issues to work through in the coming months. Divorce, after all, is never easy.
But think how much better this church separation will be if all parties involved enjoy a win-win, one in which each local church body senses that they have received a fair shake.
A fond farewell is far more in keeping with John Wesley’s admonition for his followers to love one another and the world.
Indeed, a clean, fair-minded break can help both future Methodist denominations to get on with the church’s spiritual and social missions, unencumbered by property wars and hard feelings.
Methodists have a rare opportunity in these polarized times to model true Christian civility and grace. In the end, an honest disagreement on important matters need not destroy a church.
Rather, having given each other permission to seek the truth in their own way, today’s Methodist leaders will keep open a door for potential common missions and dialogue for years to come.
In that event, Wesley would be proud.