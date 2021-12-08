In every West Virginia town, there’s someone you can go to for help, no matter who you are.
These folks don’t care about who your daddy was or what trouble you’re in. They don’t answer to politicians or landlords or lawyers. They don’t answer to that one family that owns half the town; they just want to help. Their cellphone is on all hours of the day. And if they don’t answer, they’ll always call you back.
We call these people heroes.
Heroes here often have no choice but to step into crises made worse by those who profit at our expense. In 2014, a preventable chemical spill poisoned the water supply for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians. Heroes rallied with water distribution, grocery pickups and more. Big-money politicians let the water company off the hook.
The 2016 floods left more than 4,000 West Virginia families homeless. While local neighbors, community organizations and church groups were out building houses, the state held a fancy conference and still couldn’t figure out how to spend $147 million in federal funds they were sitting on.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called West Virginia’s HIV outbreak the worst in the nation. Heroes stepped up to provide lifesaving support. Politicians of both parties, in the pockets of out-of-state executives, came together to penalize the very folks who were doing the most good.
This is what happens when our government doesn’t belong to us. For generations, our elected leaders have answered to the elites who back their election bids, not to working people. We know the story: A hundred years ago, these politicians were bought off by out-of-state landholding, timber and coal companies. Nowadays, corporate bosses from the same wealthy industries back Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., alike: bankers, corporate lawyers and oil and gas companies. These politicians would have us believe that they have our interests at heart, that we are indebted to them for the little wealth our state has.
Their campaign coffers tell a different story.
It is long past time to turn our attention to the folks doing the real life-changing work on the ground, our heroes: the people who don’t judge, the people who will feed you before they feed themselves, the people who keep us alive, the people who aren’t afraid to say how our state got into the shape it’s in. That’s what we are doing.
This winter, we will recognize 25 West Virginia Can’t Wait Hometown Heroes. We are offering them a $2,000 award — no strings attached — to keep doing what they’re doing. It’s not enough, but it’s a start. In addition, we are offering them leadership training, media support and a community of other heroes to lean on. Perhaps most of all, we are offering overdue appreciation.
Our state’s politics have been mired in centuries of corruption. The only way to win a government that answers to the people of West Virginia is to back the West Virginians who are already doing the work our government fails to do. You probably know someone like that. We would love to support them.