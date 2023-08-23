Like all college basketball fans across West Virginia, I’ve followed Bob Huggins’ career closely. We fans know his résumé — we cheered when he chalked up his 935th career victory last year and was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. We know he turned in a performance at West Virginia University.
We fans have also read the news about Huggins’ fall from grace at the University of Cincinnati in 2005 and his recent, self-inflicted exile from WVU, both events attributable to reported drunk driving. (Sadly, you can still find the video of Huggins’ field sobriety test — along with his vomit on his car door — from the Cincinnati incident.)
It pains me to write this commentary, because I feel like I’m betraying my dad, whom everyone knew as Pete. My dad and I rarely missed a Mountaineers radio broadcast. We sat in the kitchen with a huge bowl of popcorn and listened to play-by-play man Jack (“Holy Smokes”) Fleming detail the action on the court. Dad had high hopes for me. He wanted me to be “the next Jerry West.” (In 1958, I even met Jerry at the home of super booster Greg “Inky” Robinson in St Albans.)
Well, suffice to say, I didn’t become the next Jerry West. Nonetheless, for the rest of Pete’s life, we shared an abiding love for the Blue and Gold.
Now, as an old and nostalgic Mountaineers fan, a serious sports aficionado and a retired mental health administrator, I implore Bob Huggins to let go of his identity as coach of the Mountaineers and find a new one. We fans have already moved on. Huggins should, too.
Huggins should devote his time to substance abuse treatment and help not only himself but the thousands of people who would follow his lead. Huggins doesn’t lack money. He should take his family on a healthy, alcohol-free trip in the wilds of wonderful West Virginia. He should put “Huggy Bear” and “Huggs” to rest and go kick ass doing something that could benefit others. In whatever kind of rehab he’s in, he should work the program, stand before his higher power and his family and friends, and make amends.
Mountaineer fans like my dad will always exist, but we cannot accept transgressions like racial or sexual slurs, or getting behind the wheel of a car drunk. Our first loyalty is to the state and the university, so please don’t shove us in the middle of a long and drawn-out power struggle between Huggins and WVU — a battle that weakens our programs at a time when we need to do everything we can to thrive in a competitive conference.
Walk away, Bob. Walk toward the light of sobriety and a new life. You can’t be “Coach” anymore, but you can be Bob Huggins. That’s enough for us.
Reinvent yourself. Revel in being you, a fine son and dad, a mentor and motivator, a funny guy who has a new lease on life and a new legacy.
Steve Dye grew up in Nitro and now lives in Lexington, Kentucky.