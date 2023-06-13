Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In the fourth decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. Because his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at the hands of the Romans, not much about him was originally written. In time, this sect evolved out of Judaism to become a free-standing religion of its own called Christianity.

As this faith spread, there was correspondence among the early Christian communities, some of it by Paul of Tarsus. Then, beginning around the year 60, and continuing into the early 2nd century, accounts of the life and teachings of Jesus came to be written. Some of these writings would eventually comprise the New Testament Gospels. Scholars in these communities weighed in as to the theological implications of Jesus’ life and death. Offices of authority, like deacons, bishops and apostles, were formed.

The Rev. Steve Edington, a West Virginia native, is the minister emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua, New Hampshire. He is a graduate of St. Albans High School and Marshall University.

