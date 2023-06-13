In the fourth decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. Because his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at the hands of the Romans, not much about him was originally written. In time, this sect evolved out of Judaism to become a free-standing religion of its own called Christianity.
As this faith spread, there was correspondence among the early Christian communities, some of it by Paul of Tarsus. Then, beginning around the year 60, and continuing into the early 2nd century, accounts of the life and teachings of Jesus came to be written. Some of these writings would eventually comprise the New Testament Gospels. Scholars in these communities weighed in as to the theological implications of Jesus’ life and death. Offices of authority, like deacons, bishops and apostles, were formed.
Initially, Christianity was an “underground faith” in the Roman Empire. Christians, in some instances, were persecuted. Then, in the year 325, the Roman Emperor Constantine converted to Christianity, and this once outlaw faith became the empire’s official religion. The writings and doctrines of this now state-certified religion were codified at the Council of Nicaea in 325, and at the Council of Rome in 387, where the New Testament was canonized.
And the rest, as they say ...
What began with the teachings and deeds of an itinerant Jewish prophet about love, compassion, forgiveness, mercy, justice and humility, in time, evolved into a major world religion. Some of the expressions of Christianity, I imagine, would make this prophet proud; while others would absolutely sicken him.
In the nearly two millennia since its origins, Christianity has played a nurturing, sustaining and empowering role in the lives of untold millions of people — including the members of the family and the church in which I was lovingly raised in Southern West Virginia. Tragically, it also has played a terribly destructive role in the lives of others.
There also is a larger role Christianity has played in the nations, societies and cultures in which it has taken root. It is a dual role, moving in two broad streams. There has been a life-affirming and life-enhancing stream of Christianity; and a stream that has given us any number of perversions of the Christian faith.
The life-affirming stream has given us the wisdom and devotion of great Christian humanitarians from St. Francis of Assisi to Mother Teresa. It has given us, in this country alone, such social justice champions as Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony, Cesar Chavez and Martin Luther King Jr.
Sadly, we also have witnessed some horrible outcomes of Christianity’s perverse stream. Keeping it really short: It has included the Spanish Inquisition, the Salem Witch Trials, the rationale for the near-obliteration of the native people of this land, and the Westboro Baptist church followers of the Rev. Fred Phelps, carrying their “God Hates F***” signs.
Countless books, articles and essays have been written on how these two streams have played out over the centuries. The space available here has allowed for only a very quick glance.
One of the more recent examples of Christianity’s perverse stream is something called “Christian Nationalism.” Its premise is that America was founded as a “Christian nation” and should remain as such. This is a false claim.
Yes, our nation’s founders were Christians, but they were not all of the same stripe. Thomas Jefferson, for example, called himself a “practical Christian,” meaning one who attempted to emulate the life and teaching of Jesus while rejecting the divinity of Christ. Their omission of any references to Christianity in our founding documents was not an oversight. It was done deliberately, to avoid putting an official religious stamp on their new nation of America.
Christian Nationalism, then, is nothing more than a centuries-old practice of attaching the term “Christian” to numerous betrayals of the life and teachings of the one we know as Jesus of Nazareth. One terrible and disgusting irony here is those who, at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, chanted, as Christian Nationalists, “the Jews will not replace us,” and supposedly doing so in the name of a Jewish prophet and teacher.
The challenge that Christian Nationalism presents to the 65% of Americans who claim the faith is this: In which of those two streams of Christianity previously cited, that have played out over nearly two millennia, will you locate yourselves?
The Rev. Steve Edington, a West Virginia native, is the minister emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua, New Hampshire. He is a graduate of St. Albans High School and Marshall University.