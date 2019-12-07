Steve Knighton: Yana and me

In 1988, a precocious 12 year old residing in the CCCP (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) composed a letter detailing her family composition, her community dynamics and her personal preferences. This was the first step in her strategy to connect with similarly aged young ladies from around the world. She was writing in an attempt to identify an as-yet-unknown pen pal.
Her next approach was to arbitrarily identify a mailing address by impulsively touching a world map, thus identifying locations for contacting potential pen pals.
I fondly recall how shocked I was to receive a letter addressed: To Any Sixth Grade Girl: Charleston, West Virginia 25312, with a return address indicating the origination as being the Soviet Union. I was the building principal of an elementary school located within that zip code. Somehow providence and the post office conspired that day to have Yana’s letter discovered among the more mundane bills and circulars.
A prudent decision required that I investigate the content of the letter before relaying it to anyone. I became totally satisfied that Yana was sincere and innocently inviting a total stranger to collaborate via the post office. The letter was duplicated 30 times and distributed to all the girls that age. I encouraged anyone to respond to this opportunity with the caveat that it was done with parental permission.
Two weeks later, I inquired as to whom had followed up on this prospect. No one had. I was disheartened and returned to my office to reply to Yana and at the very least acknowledge to her that the correspondence had been received and circulated to her intended addressees.
Even at her young age, Yana must have realized that one can broaden a world view, could practice English grammar and refine handwriting skills regardless of the huge age gap, because within weeks I received another letter from her — this time addressed to me.
We subsequently became pen pals and ultimately friends. And although I had never met Yana, our friendship only grew stronger. I was esteemed to have her refer to me as her American Papa.
Through her writing, I witnessed the dissolution of the Soviet Union and Yana’s family relocation to Israel. I worried as she, a 16 year old, was conscripted into the Israeli army. I proudly acknowledged her graduation from the University of Haifa. And I marveled at her independence as she traveled alone many times around Asia.
The advent of Facebook obviously revolutionized our correspondence. I traveled vicariously to India with her, watched her son grow, and enjoyed her choral performances. The WhatsApp app has now provided nearly real-time access into our lives.
This young lady is fiercely self-determining. She is highly intelligent and speaks four languages. Yana is also an accomplished master chef of Indian/Vedic cuisine. Did I mention she teaches yoga?
Then, our lives intersected in yet another way.
A golfing friend, Steve Rodberg, knew that my wife, Kathy, and I had always desired to travel to Israel. He suggested we join them as they traveled there with the group representing the United Methodist Churches of West Virginia this past October.
We did not hesitate to enroll and I immediately contacted Yana to posit a rendezvous sometime during our tour. She too was convinced that this was a prospective meeting that could work.
Yana traveled from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on her birthday, Oct. 3. We were to meet her at a selected restaurant in the older part of the city the next evening. The address she provided — Ma’a lot Nakhalat Shiv’a St 7 Jerusalem the “Kangaroo” — was nothing I wanted to attempt to translate for a taxi driver.
I was finally going to meet my good friend after more than 30 years of messaging. That evening could have been characterized as a Hallmark movie. The hotel provided us a car and driver who whisked us to a quaint intersection in Jerusalem replete with strings of overhead lights illuminating the outside dining area. But this was not our restaurant.
He directed us to follow one of the intersecting roads less lit about a hundred meters and bear left. There we would find our desired location. We did not.
After contacting random strangers along this street, who graciously consented to assist the obviously lost tourists, we again pursued down a narrow alleyway. It was reflective of every movie scene you ever imagined leading to an old city restaurant access. Six-foot-high walls adorned with ivy and overhanging trees suddenly allowed passage into the dining area. We entered a small, dimly lit courtyard where outside tables were visible but unused. Seven exterior steps leading up into the inside area was a better choice to find Yana. Ample illumination and the authentic Georgian Russian motif made it the perfect choice for this significant encounter that began when a young girl from Russia randomly wrote to America decades ago.
The Rodbergs, Steve and Joan, had accompanied my wife Kathy and I and kindly offered to pictorially document the occasion. I was so grateful they had.
Yana looked amazing. Easily recognizable and so beguiling. She was escorted by her friend, Eugene. We spent the next three hours effortlessly chatting about our history and laughing about how the fates had brought six unlikely individuals together for a dinner.
Many people were responsible for this successful event — too many to mention and to explain their parts. Just let the credits roll as this Hallmark movie concludes.
The evening was poignant, my expectations far exceeded. I will always remember her wit, her charm and her beauty, and excitedly await our next dinner together.