Americans by and large think this nation is heading in the wrong direction. We are challenged by continued effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, high gas prices and other market pressures.
In West Virginia, our business community is doing its best to navigate these challenging waters and continue to deliver progress for the state. Our opportunities for success hinge on access to secure, reliable technology, but some in Washington, D.C., are pushing for policies that would risk our nation’s internet security.
In particular, I’m referring to the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act.” Its attractive name notwithstanding, the bill actually is an unwise and destructive proposal that amounts to an all-out assault on America’s successful technology sector.
West Virginians likely are seeing advertising regarding the bill. Its sponsors say they want to break up American technology companies to create more competition online and to alleviate purported censorship concerns. But the truth is, this bill does neither. It would stifle innovation and reduce choices online by attacking our country’s most successful businesses and biggest employers by handing massive new power over to the Federal Trade Commission, which is led by a progressive in Lina Kahn.
So, what’s wrong with the legislation and why should Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., oppose it?
First, it is an attack on our technology industry leaders that fundamentally would change how our most successful, most admired businesses are able to work with consumers every day. Right now, companies like Amazon and Google can offer consumers the competitively priced and relevant goods they need and want. This means showing buyers the best prices on items they need from a wide variety of sellers of all sizes.
This bill would prohibit this and, instead, would force online marketplaces to showcase offerings that may be more expensive, might lack sought-after terms like free returns and free shipping, or highlight items that might be altogether irrelevant. The legislation also would prohibit companies from automatically providing consumers with conveniences like integrated maps and other local options.
Why? Because the lead sponsor of the bill, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and progressives at the Federal Trade Commission want to deny bigger companies the ability to promote their own offerings along with those of others. Not only will this hurt our most successful and admired companies, but it will also hurt consumers by making good deals harder to find and driving prices higher as inflation continues to soar.
Second, the bill is an attack on small businesses trying to sell through online marketplaces. The changes mandated by the legislation would increase the cost of and need for online advertising. It also would raise other costs associated with fulfilling orders by barring tech companies from offering integrated tools like Google search results that give consumers maps showing local businesses and other options. Essentially, this would break Amazon Prime, which has been a key selling tool for thousands of small online businesses.
Third, the bill is bad for national security and for individual privacy because it would force U.S. companies to grant competitors access to software and user data. In a time of extremely high international tensions, opening the American consumer to more exploitation by adversaries will lead to more tension and more loss of international competitiveness for American businesses.
Finally, the bill gives broad, undefined new powers to the Federal Trade Commission, potentially including the power to determine content moderation practices, something conservatives and liberals alike should oppose.
One thing is clear: This bill will not help consumers. It will not help American businesses. It will not help our economy. The only thing it will do is grow government from big to bigger and make it even more intrusive than it already is.
This is not good for America and certainly not good for West Virginia. We need a return to price stability, regulatory predictability and a dedication to protecting American technology. We at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce urge our representatives in Washington to reject the Beltway politics behind this bill and instead promote policies that support domestic security and economic growth.