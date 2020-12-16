Although this year is coming to a close, the challenges and heartaches of 2020 are still very much with us.
Our small businesses are working hard to keep their doors open, but it’s far from easy. Families are struggling with the thought of not being with one another for the holidays. We’ve lost cherished members of our community — including one of our greatest heroes. And through it all, we’re still doing our best to fight the spread of a terrible virus. The pain of all of this is very real, but it mustn’t deter us from the possibilities ahead.
When I took on the role as president and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance a few months ago, I did so in the middle of a pandemic and in the midst of economic uncertainty. Why would I want this job at this time? Because I believe in the Kanawha Valley. I believe in our state. And I believe in our people.
Even faced with a massive public health crisis, people across our community have risen up in truly inspiring ways. From supporting our front-line workers with food deliveries or donations to checking on the physical and mental health of our most vulnerable, neighbors are helping neighbors more than ever before.
But I’m inspired by more than just altruism; I’m inspired by those who are taking risks — risks that I believe can and will pay off — to create jobs and keep our economy strong.
Throughout the year, we’ve seen new businesses spring up across our community and inventive changes to existing ones. Restaurants like Barkadas, 1010 Bridge and The Pitch next to the Shawnee Sports Complex opened their doors for the first time this year. The Bridge Road Bistro, one of the first businesses that closed to keep people safe at the beginning of the pandemic, and Lola’s reopened by re-imagining the way they do business with new outdoor seating.
Also, for many weeks, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin shut down Capitol and Hale streets on the weekends so people could dine outside their favorite downtown restaurants.
We’ve also strengthened our focus on downtown housing this year. In early September, the Alliance released a market-rate housing needs assessment for downtown, which found that we need 400 more apartments downtown. We know the interest in new downtown residences is incredibly high. In fact, the newly renovated Atlas Building is already leased at 90%.
With successful projects like this, along with the B&B Loans building and Cox Morton apartment renovations, Charleston’s efforts to revamp Slack Plaza and others, we’re on track to attract and retain new residents and businesses downtown.
Partnerships are key to any success, and they’ve been more important than ever in 2020. Working closely with the city, Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Charleston Main Streets, we rolled out the “Support Small CWV” campaign in mid-November to drive sustained interest in our small businesses throughout the entire holiday season.
I truly believe a brighter Kanawha Valley is around the corner, and one needs to just look around to see why. Construction of the new Kanawha County Public Library — sure to be a point of pride for all of us — is well underway. Charleston Area Medical Center is constructing a new education building, Poca Valley Bank is planning construction, Edgewood Summit is being renovated and the former Sears site at the Charleston Town Center mall is set to become a Hilton-branded hotel.
Significant developments are happening in South Charleston, as well. Mayor Frank Mullens is securing a major tenant for the new shopping center complex on MacCorkle Avenue, and the city is in the process of building direct four-lane access between MacCorkle and Corridor G.
All of this activity points to stronger days ahead for the Kanawha Valley. But to see those days through, every person and organization that cares about the Charleston region must work together.
Nonprofits like the Charleston Area Alliance are cornerstones of economic and community development, but partnerships are what create truly positive and lasting change. Gone must be the days of viewing and treating one another as competitors. We all share the same goal — to make our community more vibrant and stronger — and we have to recognize that we can’t get there alone.
Our small businesses need us to come together. Our front-line workers and their families need us to come together. The Kanawha Valley needs us to come together.
Let’s enter this new year as allies, with our eyes on the future and our hearts bound to this community, and make the very most of the new opportunities we’re blessed to call ours.