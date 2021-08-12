Steve Engler’s Aug. 9 op-ed in the Gazette-Mail claiming the solution to miners losing jobs is to train them to be HVAC technicians has some flaws.
Many in the construction industry share his enthusiasm about potential investments in the energy sector. Yet Engler assumes there are not enough trained HVAC technicians in our state already.
When we drill down into the claim of unmet demand for HVAC technicians, or other craft workers, we find the demand is for a particular type of employee who is in fact very rare — a highly-skilled worker who will do the job for cheap and little or no benefits.
We often hear these claims about how hard it is to find a skilled worker. Every time my answer is the same. How many do you want? We will send them today.
But our workers, who are highly-skilled and drug free, do not come cheap.
Engler’s second faulty assumption was to look at average pay and conclude that is what a typical worker will earn. The construction market is a complex one. There are plenty of low-road actors who use unskilled or low skilled workers. It is common to see $10 to $15 per hour jobs without any benefits in many phases of construction.
Unfortunately it is also common to see companies who gain a competitive advantage when they don’t pay payroll taxes, workers compensation or unemployment by calling workers independent contractors or by just paying cash under the table.
So, not all construction jobs are good jobs. To be a good job, a worker must be highly skilled and productive, and paid accordingly. These good jobs help drive our local economy.
Flaws aside, Engler’s message about potential opportunities is important. How will West Virginia fare if there are significant funds invested in new energy, broadband and other infrastructure needs?
Engler touts a 10-week online class with two weeks of hands-on training and a 10-week internship to train HVAC technicians. Presumably these are services he will sell to us.
To be a skilled HVAC worker, local contractors and workers in our area offer a five-year paid apprenticeship program at no cost to the apprentice or taxpayers. The only thing limiting more apprentices is the lack of good jobs to place them in.
Our state has a great opportunity to expand apprenticeship numbers across the state, if there are jobs for these apprentices. Not only will we see the economic boost from local workers’ paychecks, more apprentices also means more highly skilled, drug-free workers in our state.
We share Engler’s enthusiasm about job opportunities but the path to good jobs in the construction industry is through apprenticeship, not quick training programs that will likely result in low-wage jobs.