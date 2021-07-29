As older utility-owned electric generating plants slowly retire, independent wholesale electric power generators have emerged to fill the void.
These wholesale power generators, often referred to as merchant power plants, do not automatically turn into higher electric rates for ratepayers. Instead, they sell their power to a regional transmission organization (the “grid”), where the marketplace decides contracts, and competition ensures better prices for end users.
West Virginia is located entirely within a regional transmission area known as the PJM Interconnect, which also has all of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland (hence the letters PJM), Delaware, Washington, D.C., and large parts of Virginia and Ohio. Smaller pieces of North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan also are included. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is the principal agency with jurisdiction over the PJM.
The PJM Interconnect is the largest marketplace for electricity in the world, and West Virginia benefits tremendously from it.
Power flows between state lines within the PJM. Some states produce more than they need and others not nearly enough. With planning and management, the entire region has reliable electricity at affordable rates. The PJM has estimated that operations, markets and planning result in annual savings between $3.2 billion and $4 billion to consumers through this competitive wholesale marketplace.
Prior to competitive wholesale generation, power plants were exclusively part of vertically integrated utilities, which produced the electricity and sold it in a regulated monopoly system that worked well for many years. However, as those original utility power plants began to age out and new ones were needed, the value of competitive wholesale generation became much more attractive. Additionally, new technology for all fuel types made these units more efficient and, thereby, lowered costs for everyone.
America was built on competition and the marketplace. The PJM takes the best parts of that competitive market structure and adds in a safety net known as a capacity market. Essentially, each wholesale power provider must guarantee to provide the electricity they have contracted for. Severe penalties are applied to those who do not meet the requirements and time frames.
The PJM also ensures that power providers are properly weatherized so they can meet that demand when called upon. Had this type of system been in place in Texas earlier this year, the devastating blackouts experienced there during the freeze might never have happened.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission has developed a clear and efficient path for wholesale power generators to locate in our state. Unfortunately, we have seen most new projects locate in surrounding states.
While West Virginia still exports more electricity into the PJM than we need, every year, that margin decreases as older utility-based power plants in the state have exceeded their useful life and been mothballed. Meanwhile, neighboring states, such as Pennsylvania and Ohio, have been adding numerous new wholesale power stations that flow into the PJM Interconnect, and those states get the benefits of billions of dollars of construction and the operational jobs.
As West Virginia looks to the next generation of energy, it will be important for policymakers in Charleston and Washington to understand the benefits wholesale power generators have created for everyone on the grid — and for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to continue to encourage markets to reward innovation so consumers may benefit.