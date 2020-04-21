Steve Williams: We were made for greatness (Opinion)

While engaging in the battle of the coronavirus pandemic, I have had a mixed sense of foreboding and determination.
Like you, I never imagined I would witness something such as this. What horrifies me is the extent of the uncertainty we all are experiencing. This is so different from anything that you and I have had to confront.
We have universally embraced the challenges that are set before our communities. The challenges of poverty, economic inequities, hunger, crime, addiction and so many other issues have gathered our individual and collective attention. Yet, in each issue we encounter, there are those who are stigmatized and marginalized while others somehow sit back and reflect that, “it’s someone else’s problem.”
I understand that it is an understatement to say this pandemic is everyone’s problem.
I suppose I need to get something off my chest. Excuse me if I violate any of your personal sensibilities right now. I am amazed at the emotions that are pouring out onto my keyboard right now. I can barely see the screen because of the tears welling up in my eyes.
It breaks my heart the way our communities are suffering. And it is personal to all of us. I am proud to see the leadership and stewardship that is being demonstrated by so many across our city. I am also perplexed by the selfishness and childishness of some. We don’t have time for that.
I stumbled upon a passage from Shakespeare recently and it grabbed hold of me and won’t let go. In the play, “Twelfth Night,” a passage says, “Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have it thrust upon them.”
“Be not afraid of greatness.” Some among us have been born great and many of you have achieved greatness in your service. We can learn from each of you. But for the rest of us, and in some sense, all of us, we need to heed the admonition to not be afraid of greatness.
I truly believe each of us was born for a time such as this.
We were selected to serve collectively for a time such as this.
Our communities, our states and our nation need us right now. This pandemic is a reflection of something more concerning than a virus. It has simply exposed our vulnerabilities. The citizens in our communities are looking for insightful and inspirational leadership in all our institutions. I am not certain that we can take time to depend upon that insightful and inspirational leadership to come from sources elsewhere.
We do have control over ourselves and how we respond. Please, I implore each of you to look deep into your soul and heed the clarion call of leadership and stewardship and inspiration.
We were called for a time like this. You were called for a time like this. Be not afraid of greatness — it is being thrust upon you; it is being thrust upon us.