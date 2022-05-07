I have watched the recent drama over increased funding for the West Virginia foster care system with great interest, dismay and, ultimately, a mixture of anger, frustration and sadness.
I worked for a large, private “specialized” foster care agency for 10 years in the 1980s and 1990s and observed all of the issues that the Gazette-Mail has thoroughly and eloquently reported. Reading through this painfully familiar laundry list of issues and barriers was like being in a time warp, trapped in an unmoving past. The adage “Insanity is doing the same things over and over again expecting different results” comes to mind.
I left West Virginia in 1994 to run other private agencies — large and small, for profit and not for profit—in Ohio and Kentucky. I’ve participated in many national conference workshops, served on state provider networks, and helped design training programs for foster care staff and foster parents. I’ve supervised foster parent recruitment efforts in large cities and in rural areas. I retired in 2018, thinking I had seen it all.
But to be brutally honest, all that I saw and did produced only mixed results at best. As the Gazette-Mail has detailed, the issues involved in any foster care system are infinitely complex and emotional, entailing seemingly endless and often unresolvable conflict. Being a party to all of this — that is, being responsible for “fixing” these kids, families and the system — breaks your heart, and it can break you down.
As I traveled across the country over my 35-year career, I lost track of how many times I opened a newspaper to headlines screaming “Foster care system broken,” usually with the subhead “Governor appoints special task force to investigate.” Those stories were often precipitated by the abuse, neglect, or death of a child in foster care — apparently attempts to change the system languish until such tragedy occurs.
While statistically rare, such events do happen, the result of overcrowded foster homes and overwhelmed foster parents, plus inadequate staff to provide screening and training. Yet there will never be enough competent foster parents, no matter how intensive our recruitment efforts or how much money we throw at them, particularly in rural, sometimes remote parts of the state that lack even adequate bandwidth to receive training, communication and support from professionals.
Many of us practicing in the 1980s adopted the mantra, “If we can just save one kid, we’ve done our job.” What a low bar we set. We blamed the “system” for our failures and unwittingly joined the ranks of all those administrations that, with every new governor, bemoaned the system and declared it broken, only to, in many cases, leave it in worse shape than before.
I submit now that it is our charge to save all of the kids in the West Virginia foster care system, all 7,000 them. None of them want to be there, and far too many of them are placed in foster homes overwhelmed by the recent influx of children forced to leave their family because of the opioid epidemic.
One of the problems in the foster care system is a long-standing lack of imagination about how to fix the original model. We keep complaining that the system is broken without acknowledging its inherent inadequacies. We need to burn it down and rebuild. Amassing “new” task force findings with every change of governor and administration is no answer.
Two realities — two systems — are at war with each other, precluding an effective alliance. The initial system, designed for a different world and time, simply cannot contend with the current system’s rising numbers of kids, many with serious untreated or misdiagnosed problems, who are placed willy-nilly in overcrowded or poorly prepared foster homes. As a bright young case manager explained it to me one day years ago, “So we take these kids out of one dysfunctional system, their family, and place them in an even more unstable family system of foster care, right?”
Having examined the Pandora’s box of complex issues, problems and barriers that have haunted foster care systems nationally and locally for decades, why have we remained mired and seemingly helpless to change or—to quote those many well-intentioned governors—why have we been unable or unwilling to fix this broken system? This ennui manifests itself in ways that cause emotional and physical harm to those children it ostensibly seeks to protect.
Raising salaries is not a panacea. You can’t pay staff or foster parents enough to compensate for the harsh realities of working within a chaotic and often dysfunctional system that gets little oversight or imagination from the DHHR.
There is a similar dynamic with the significant turnover among guardians ad litem, whose job is to ensure the legal rights of these children. What will attract and retain more workers is a feeling of making a difference in children’s lives, but the system is inadvertently designed to, in effect, shuttle children from home to home. Setting salaries higher is an obvious bandaid, but the reason for the turnover and the reason the system doesn’t produce positive outcomes is that nothing changes—that’s the reason for the burnout.
The foster care system is an anachronism — it is no longer valid. An example: In 1994, I was part of a consulting contract with the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee. We were charged with exploring ways to reduce the number of children placed out of state. The team was spearheaded by former Senator Oshel Craigo, then the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee; also on the team was the chairman of the psychiatry department at West Virginia University; a Marshall University special education professor who specialized in behavior disorders; a seasoned veteran who specialized in residential treatment; and myself, whose specialty was community-based treatment (i.e., therapeutic foster care and intensive in-home services for at-risk youth and families).
Because no part of the system tracked these children, we had to inventory and locate them and research their treatment history. One of my tasks was to visit a number of these kids in their placements to help determine whether they could possibly return home. Another important committee function was to research other states that had systems to accomplish these tasks in an orderly fashion.
Kentucky was one such state that had developed an elegant program to track children and classify them in accordance with their evaluations. Kentucky maintained a comprehensive database that could have been a model for West Virginia. Kentucky’s Children’s Review Program is still functioning, and could easily be adapted for implementation in West Virginia.
Our team met regularly with the Senate Finance Committee, and we had several informal meetings with legislators across the state to detail a plan to triage and bring a significant number of these children back to West Virginia. We explained that the then-empty Colin Anderson Center in St. Mary’s could easily be retrofitted—at a cost much lower than shipping kids out of state—to serve the kids, a move that would also restore several hundred jobs that had been lost when the center closed. Our plan also could serve as the de facto “gatekeeper” for any child at risk of being placed out of state.
The consulting team itself was a great example of legislative leadership and oversight, a collaboration between WVU, Marshall and the public sector. It was also an example of how thorny problems can be analyzed and resolved. The sad outcome of our work? The state did not approve our plan or follow up on these issues. Now, 28 years later, the same problems exist and the system still has not achieved any of the goals that we had outlined in our proposal.
It’s obvious that higher pay for staff, guardians ad litem and foster parents could be beneficial. However, given the tremendous challenges of their jobs, these people can never be paid enough. And as evidenced by the failure of House Bill 4344, the Legislature, led by Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, is in no mood to fund such salary increases. Apparently Tarr did not feel that raising salaries and establishing a dashboard were important enough—nor were 7,000 kids whose lives will be negatively affected by his decisions—to spend the money. Yet even if salary increases had remained in the bill, money alone couldn’t solve the system’s problems.
With large monetary settlements from two drug manufacturers of opioids, Endo and Johnson and Johnson, the pot of money may be there now, but will the children who suffered from their parents’ involvement in the opioid crisis see any of it? More pointedly, is the Legislature contemplating using any of that money to ameliorate the problems plaguing the foster care system?
If money can be found—perhaps from the drug company settlements—the blueprint for much of the solution is already in place for a system that can help foster care staff make a difference in children’s lives, which is precisely the motivation these workers need to want to stay in their jobs.
I hope that West Virginia’s decision makers find the courage, the will, the follow through, and the imagination to rebuild the system as necessary.