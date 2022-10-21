Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Like many West Virginians, I am an avid hunter. I share this information about myself because I understand the lure of the mountains this time of year. When the leaves put on their fall colors, my mind turns to the woods. I want to be nowhere else, and I know my fellow sportsmen and women feel the same.

As a longtime emergency physician, I’ve seen a tragic side of hunting, too. It forces me to have painful conversations with families who have just lost loved ones because they had a heart attack or stroke while hunting and couldn’t get help quickly enough. This little-known consequence of a tradition so many of us love is something we don’t like to think or talk about, but we should.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur is the health officer and director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

