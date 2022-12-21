Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Every year the holidays can be a joyous time of reflection, family gatherings, gifts, and revelry; however, for many of us they can be anything but jolly.

For some, the holidays remind us of loved ones not present. Others may have challenging family relationships and experience anxiety as a result. Perhaps this time of year gives us an excuse for us to overindulge in food, alcohol or other addictive substances. Many of us are strapped for cash and it might make gift giving tough. The reasons are as numerous as they are personal. Grief, anxiety, troubled relationships, and addictive behaviors can be triggered by the holidays and send us into a spiral of depressive thoughts, or even the contemplation of self-harm.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur is the director and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

