Steven Paine: Career technical education critical to changing economy

September is National Workforce Development Month. It is a time for us to take a serious look at the changing nature of our local and national workforce, as well as the efforts to meet the growing demand for skilled workers. Automotive, manufacturing and information technology and many others are among the industries that face dire shortages, and the West Virginia Department of Education’s (WVDE) career technical education (CTE) program is making significant progress in meeting the needs of the state’s economy.
The climate is ripe with opportunity for today’s students to reconsider career options. Now more than ever, young 20-somethings are graduating with four-year degrees and stifling student loan debt. The financial obligations greatly outweigh the salaries that most of these graduates may command, leading them to delay buying homes, starting families and moving on to the next productive phases of their lives.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, America faces a profound skills gap while students are carrying $1.5 trillion in financial aid debt. According to Workforce West Virginia, 19 of the 20 occupations facing the greatest demand in our state require an associate degree or less.
Juxtapose this with the outlook for a skilled worker. In West Virginia, there are programs within our public schools that allow high school students to graduate with core certifications, move into a transition program for additional training and then into a two-year community college setting for final certifications and career preparation. In three years, students can complete a pathway to a great job with little or no debt. As a parent and as West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, I consider this an excellent option for many students in our state.
Our CTE programs are experiencing growth, but it is dwarfed by the expanding need in various fields as technicians retire at rates that are not balanced by an influx of new talent. To address this need, the Department of Education’s Simulated Workplace program gives students real-work experience in a business setting to equip them with the experience and skills necessary for success. The students-turned-employees learn in an engaging environment in which they take ownership of their learning. Students operate industry-standard equipment and are drug tested as part of their job requirements all while learning and exhibiting high standards of professionalism, attendance and workplace safety. In these programs, attendance is seldom an issue because students enjoy the learning experience and look forward to coming to school.
We are working intentionally with the West Virginia Department of Commerce to understand the emerging workforce sectors so we can better prepare our students for jobs of the future. With an eye on promising economic sectors in our state such as agriculture, manufacturing, wood products, information technology and aerospace, the Department of Education is ensuring our graduates have the skill sets to succeed.
Our students are telling us they want to pursue higher education, but our college-going rates tell a different story. Our goal is to support those students headed to four-year colleges, as well as those who desire career paths that include advanced certifications, two-year colleges or options that take them directly into the workforce.
We are also engaging in an open dialogue with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) and Chancellor Sarah Tucker to create a seamless P-20 system and to provide pathways from high school to higher education. These pathways offer students a plan to gain the skills and expertise needed to launch careers in fields with growing demand.
The Aerospace Partnership Compact between the Department of Education, Marshall University, Yeager Airport and the West Virginia Department of Commerce is the most recent career pathway addition. High school students are introduced to components of the aeronautics industry and by their senior year can decide which tract to pursue. This decision may lead them to aviation school at Marshall University or into an aerospace mechanics program at MountWest Community College (among many other options).
Seven CTE centers in the state are piloting projects through our Entrepreneur Pathway based on Design Thinking. This business approach was key to Brad Smith’s success at Intuit during his tenure there as CEO. The concept taps into high school students’ creative problem-solving abilities by challenging the way they approach and address real-world problems. This approach to designing solutions extends beyond the ordinary thought processes and pushes students to deepen their critical thinking and analytical skills. CTE students attend workshops delivered by Marshall University’s Innovation Center and graduate assistants from the University travel to CTE centers and high schools to work alongside students in their classrooms.
The Information Technology Pathway exposes high school students to a rigorous science-based curriculum that can lead to opportunities in systems networking, information management, cyber security and other tech-based careers. Students have the opportunity to earn industry credentials one year after high school or they may opt for a two-year stint at a community college and easily acquire a high-paying job. As another option, students may choose to transition to advanced studies at the collegiate level.
The health care industry is facing looming demand and the U.S. will need to hire 2.3 million new healthcare workers by 2025 to take care of its aging population. The Healthcare Pathway is opening doors for aspiring nurses by allowing high school students to achieve their CNA and transition into the Department of Education’s Advanced Career Education (ACE) program for one year of additional training earning their LPN license. This direct path also allows young professionals to earn their RN within two years of graduating high school for a fraction of the cost incurred through other routes.
As we think outside of the box, partnerships and collaborations will be the impetus allowing agencies to be what we expect our students to be: creative problem solvers with ravenous appetites for learning and growth. West Virginia’s Climb is example of this. Headed by the HEPC, this initiative has the impressive goal of equipping 60 percent of West Virginians with a certificate or degree by 2030. Currently, 31 percent of West Virginians aged 25-64 held at least an associate degree in 2016. The Department of Education is working closely with HEPC to align strategies, goals and processes to support the state’s climb to better career preparation and workforce participation.
National Workforce Development Month gives us an opportunity to look closely at how our education system and economic infrastructure can and should support the state’s growth and development. Our department’s career technical education programs are ready, willing and able to meet the evolving needs of the Mountain State.