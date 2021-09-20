On Sept. 27, Congress is set to vote on a historic budget reconciliation bill, the Build Back Better deal.
Here in West Virginia, we have too many low-wage jobs. More than anything, we need good, family-sustaining, union jobs — and that’s why Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., needs to vote yes on the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better deal.
I was raised in rural West Tennessee. I’m the son of a Southern Baptist minister, preacher and schoolteacher, and was raised with the values of Protestant Christianity. I studied the teachings of Jesus — and still do. I wanted to live those teachings, and that’s what’s led me to be a union organizer for the past 40 years.
As a union organizer, I have seen how investing in our workers, teachers and caregivers creates a world of opportunity for our communities. Yet, Manchin has said he wants to “press pause,” threatening this crucial investment in our future.
As a state, we send one of the highest rates of people to war, and a lot of veterans come back hurt and in need of care. We’re at the heart of the opioid crisis because Big Pharma dumped pills into coal country, and we have one of the highest poverty rates nationwide. But these challenges also underscore the opportunity that revitalizing our economy would bring. This is the time to bet big on America, to bet big on West Virginia.
For a long time, coal was the backbone of our state’s economy. That time has come to an end: Last year, coal production fell to its lowest level since 1965. Workers in West Virginia, perhaps more than anywhere else in this country, need to be supported through our transition from coal to the clean energy economy.
Last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics put out a list of the jobs expected to grow the most over the next decade. Wind and solar technicians were in the top five, while coal miners were nowhere on the list.
I don’t want my kids to have to spend their entire careers trying to figure out if they’ll be able to comfortably retire after working in undignified conditions — and the Build Back Better deal can prevent this. The proposed budget package includes $27.5 billion to reduce pollution that harms our health and environment; 40% of the funding — $11 billion — would go to communities like those in West Virginia’s coalfields, to help us transition from coal to clean energy.
The $3.5 trillion Build Back Better deal specifically invests in coal communities and will put West Virginians back to work with good-paying, family-sustaining union jobs, cleaning up abandoned coalfields, upgrading our electrical infrastructure and manufacturing the tools and equipment for the green energy economy.
Just as important, this budget bill will invest in people. The $3.5 trillion Build Back Better deal will send a lifeline to struggling working families, by making permanent the $250 to $300 per-child monthly payments and offering universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds.
The Build Back Better budget package also sets aside $190 billion for care economy investments, ensuring that caregivers to veterans, elderly, people with disabilities, those struggling with addiction and children are paid fairly. The Center for American Progress and Service Employees International Union estimates that this investment would boost the number of home-based and community health care jobs in West Virginia by 30 percent — to more than 15,000 jobs.
The community investments in the Build Back Better deal will strengthen our society, help us recover from the coronavirus pandemic and create a brighter future for West Virginia.
We are living, as they say, through unprecedented times. The historians will surely chronicle in detail how our leaders responded to the converging pandemic, economic and environmental crises. Will they write about this as the moment that our leaders bet big on America and tackled our biggest challenges head on? Or will they write that they failed to rise to the challenge, abandoning our workers, our children, our elderly, our veterans, our future?
Manchin has a responsibility to do right by the people of our state. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to bet big on America and lead the people of West Virginia into a healthy and prosperous future.
I hope and believe that, for all of our sakes, Manchin makes the right choice by voting yes on the full $3.5 trillion budget package. We can’t wait another moment.