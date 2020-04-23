Stockman, Archer: A cautionary tale for West Virginia (Opinion)

As we all grapple with grief and worry during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in West Virginia we don’t have the additional worry of choosing between our health and our right to vote. That was not the case for voters in Wisconsin.
Thanks to our elected officials, West Virginia’s primary will now take place on June 9, instead of May 12.
We don’t even have to vote in person; now, all registered voters may mail in a request for an absentee ballot to our county clerks, citing COVID-19 as our medical reason for the request. Once we receive and fill in our ballots, we just need to mail them back to the clerks before June 9.
Thank goodness our elected officials have offered us this option. By mailing in an absentee ballot, not only are we safeguarding our own health, we also are protecting the health of poll workers and fellow voters.
But voters in Wisconsin did not have that safeguard. In a cliffhanger move on the eve of the primary election, Wisconsin’s governor, a Democrat, issued an order to delay his state’s primary. Because of the pandemic and the state’s stay-at-home order, the governor tried to postpone the primary to the same date as ours, June 9. However, minutes after he issued the order, Republican legislators asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block his order, which the court did in a 4-2 vote.
All of this happened over the course of mere hours and left election administrators and voters scrambling. So, on April 7, most Wisconsin voters had to make a difficult choice between going to the polls in a deadly pandemic or not taking part in the cornerstone of our democracy — voting.
While absentee voting was an option, the system was backlogged. The state usually gets about 250,000 absentee ballot requests but, this time, more than 1.2 million voters requested absentee ballots. Although a record number of Wisconsinites voted absentee (absentee ballots accounted for about 80% of all votes cast, compared to 10% in the 2016 presidential primary), tens of thousands of voters never received their ballot, and thousands more had their ballot rejected for various reasons, including “insufficient certification” because they were unable to get their absentee ballots legally witnessed without leaving home.
To ward off a voting disaster, a federal judge issued a ruling extending the absentee ballot deadline. That’s when the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in and, in a 5-4 vote, overruled the judge, saying that absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted, even though Wisconsin law does not have a postmark requirement for absentee ballots. Because of the SCOTUS postmark ruling, another 5,000 votes were not counted.
All this happened just hours before the polls were to open. While the drama might make for good TV, the story in Wisconsin is only a preview of what is to come as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our elections. But we can learn from Wisconsin’s mistakes.
Fortunately, West Virginia’s elected officials, no matter what party they belong to, have taken positive steps to ensure that registered voters are eligible to vote during this public health emergency, and do so safely from home.
We have sufficient time here to request our absentee ballots and get them filled out and sent back in time to be counted. Plus, our absentee ballots do not require a witness, only our own signatures in two places.
What has transpired in Wisconsin dramatically underlines the importance of the courts in our daily lives. State courts make almost all of the decisions in United States legal cases and play a significant role safeguarding our right to fair elections. State court rulings affect our health, our freedom and our bank accounts.
June 9 is when we will choose three (out of five) West Virginia Supreme Court justices; two will preside for the next 12 years, while one will be elected to fill the remaining four years of a term left vacant by a justice who resigned. The lessons from Wisconsin on the importance of courts in our day-to-day lives could not have come at a better time.
It is imperative that the West Virginia Supreme Court is fair and impartial. We elect presidents, governors and legislators as advocates. But judges are supposed to be neutral arbiters of the law and constitution, not swayed or bullied by special interests or the other branches of government.
Needless to say, our upcoming Supreme Court election is very important. To make the best choices for a fair and impartial court, we have to know how dedicated the judicial candidates are to protecting our democracy and safeguarding our right to vote.
To determine a judicial candidates’ dedication to impartiality and democracy itself, questions voters need answers to include:
What is the role of the courts in safeguarding the right to vote and protecting our democracy?
Do you feel that constituents deserve to know who is funneling millions of dollars into political campaigns ads? Why or why not?
How would you maintain your impartiality and avoid undue influence in the performance of your judicial responsibilities, specifically relating to campaign contributions and independent expenditures?
What is your opinion of partisan influences on the judicial branch of government?
How will you as a Supreme Court justice advocate for the fair and impartial courts in West Virginia?
To find the answers to these questions, we do not advise relying on misleading TV ads and mailers funded by unknown sources (there is no law about truth in political advertising). But, there are ways to educate yourself on each of the candidates. For instance, ask questions directly to the candidates via their websites or social media accounts, or attend a virtual town hall.
Local papers sometimes publish voter guides with candidates’ responses to questions on issues important to many West Virginians. You can also visit wvcourtelections.com (a website we created with the West Virginia Consumer Protection Alliance) to learn more about West Virginia judicial elections and the candidates.
The deadline to register to vote in our upcoming primary is May 19. Get all the information you need about voting on the secretary of state’s website, sos.wv.gov