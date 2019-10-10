Susan Bissett: Grandparents are forgotten heroes of opioid epidemic (Opinion)

The roots of Grandparents Day (celebrated each September) go back to 1956, when a West Virginia mother named Marian McQuade was organizing a community celebration for those over 80.
It was then that she became aware of the many nursing home residents who were forgotten by their families. McQuade wanted a holiday to bring attention to these forgotten individuals and to honor all grandparents. And, in 1973, West Virginia became the first state to celebrate Grandparents Day.
Almost 50 years later, the focus is once again on grandparents. This time, for a completely different reason. West Virginia leads the nation in the percentage of children not living with either of their parents. Eighty-five percent of children in foster care in our state are there because one or both parents are addicted to drugs. Grandparents have stepped up to assist raising our next generation.
Also known as “kinship care,” a growing number of grandparents are now taking on the parenting role for their grandchildren. This trend is, in large part, due to the opioid epidemic. West Virginia is second in the nation for grandparents raising grandchildren. Some data suggest (based on a five-year estimate) that the percentage of grandparents responsible for grandchildren in Kanawha County alone is 59 percent.
Grandparents are the often unsung and forgotten heroes of this wretched epidemic. They are working hard to combat adverse childhood experiences (better known as ACEs) by providing their grandchildren with a stable home, all while navigating a system that is often challenging, at best. Navigating one’s rights, the school system and social service networks can be confusing and, often, frustrating.
Grandparents in West Virginia are raising an average of three children in their homes with an average income between $15,000 to $35,000 — well below the federal poverty line.
Many grandparents work two jobs or opt not to retire to help support their grandchildren while simultaneously mourning the loss of their own children to one of our nation’s most pervasive health crises. Others are desperately seeking to help their children find a recovery pathway while also carpooling, participating in school activities, establishing relationships with pediatricians and attending soccer games with grandchildren at a time when they should be enjoying retirement.
In fact, over half of grandparents raising grandchildren in West Virginia are also working full or part time, which makes after-school programs and community resources essential for these families.
Much time is spent talking about this phenomenon in ways that perpetuate stigma. But we can choose to see the positive. We can choose to see grandparents as heroes. In fact, the ACEs research suggests that the single most-important thing we can do for a child to help them overcome adversity is to make sure they have a positive and loving role model — a caring and supportive adult in their lives. Grandparents in West Virginia are filling this role and replacing adverse experiences with positive ones. And for that, they should be supported and celebrated.
The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and the city of Charleston’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) will host a free event honoring grandparents raising grandchildren at the North Charleston Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1-4 p.m. Resources and demonstrations will be provided for grandparents while grandchildren participate in activities.