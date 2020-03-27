Susan Bissett: Taking care of those in recovery during pandemic (Opinion)

British journalist Johann Hari is quoted regularly for suggesting that the “opposite of addiction is connection.” However, at the moment, we are all very disconnected. Social distancing has been mandated to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Most are taking heed.
While many of us are sequestered with our families and loved ones, surrounded by Netflix, home-cooked food and a variety of entertainment courtesy of a strong and viable internet connection, many are less fortunate. Latest estimates suggest that one in five Americans has lost or been laid off from a job in the past two weeks alone — creating financial stress and hardship.
Every day, I work with people who are in active addiction or recovery. My career is dedicated to preventing and treating substance-use disorder in West Virginia. What I know about addiction is that connection — sharing common experiences with others — is essential to the recovery process. I also know that stressors like we often face in West Virginia — adequate and affordable housing, absence of a living wage, job loss and concerns about health — have multiplied significantly with this pandemic.
Churches that once held Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings now might be closed. The Serenity Club (in Dunbar) has been forced to close its doors because of the pandemic. There might be barriers to seeing a therapist during this time.
At the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, we’ve been working with local and state leaders to determine how we can ensure that people are informed about online, telephone and virtual resources focused on recovery during this time.
Over the past few weeks, there has been a flurry of posts on social media about online AA and NA meetings, recovery apps and other opportunities to assist people in maintaining their recovery. The challenge is that you have to “hunt and peck” to find these resources. In an effort to create a common “one-stop” listing of meetings, online events and applications, the Intervention Institute has generated a list of online, telephonic and virtual resources for people in active recovery and those struggling with addiction during this increasingly stressful time.
The resources are available at www.wvdii.org. We invite people and organizations who wish to add to the list to contact us at: susanbissett@dii.ucwv.edu.
It’s also important to get this list into the right hands. Many might not be as familiar with Zoom and other remote meeting options, or even FaceTime.
While practicing social distancing, please reach out to those who are isolated via phone or print (you can leave the list on their doorstep or in their mailbox), especially those in long-term recovery who might not be as familiar with online resources.
If you know someone struggling with addiction or maintaining recovery, call them. Don’t wait.
Thanks to the committed staff at the United Way, people needing assistance also may call WV-211 or chat with someone live online (dial 211 or visit www.wv211.org). Another resource specific to substance-use disorder and connecting people to abstinence-based or medically assisted treatment is 1-844-HELP4WV (www.help4wv.com).
Our hope is that all West Virginians stay well during this difficult and trying time. Please remember, if you are a person struggling with addiction or maintaining your recovery, you are not alone.