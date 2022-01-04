January is named after the Roman god Janus, the god of beginnings and transitions. Janus often is depicted as a double-faced figure looking simultaneously to the past and the future.
Where better to take a 100-year, Janus-like glance at West Virginia than from my hometown, Richwood? Centrally located, with a population of 1,800, Richwood is like practically every small town in West Virginia: It started with an industrial economy that experienced incredible growth through the first half of the century and a slow but steep decline in the second half.
In January 1922, Richwood was in its heyday. The West Virginia Legislature had just granted the city its official charter and the population was teeming with thousands of laborers in a half-dozen wood and leather manufacturing plants, three of which were among the largest in the world. To support these factories, hundreds of small businesses flourished in Richwood, as well as three banks, two hospitals, a high school and a dozen little neighborhood schools.
But, nationally, there was a dark underbelly to that behemoth economy of the Roaring ‘20s. Workers were underpaid and made to labor in unsafe conditions. Consider the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York, where 146 women were burned alive, calling attention to poor fire prevention.
Disasters like these were all too prevalent in the ‘20s and ‘30s, as manufacturing and industry grew unbridled. One of the worst in American history was the Hawks Nest Tunnel disaster in Gauley Bridge, where as many at least 764 died after inhaling dangerous silica dust. (The death toll is unclear, because employers were not even required to keep logs on who or how many were working at a given time.) Mine disasters were common and equally tragic. Many employers exploited child labor.
What if a time traveler could go back to January 1922 and reveal the future to some Joe on the streets of Richwood. The stock market will crash. Labor unions will rise up and force drastic improvement in working conditions and pay. Massive expansion of government programs will be put in place to end the Great Depression. Another world war will kill 85 million souls, but its aftermath will give rise to a burgeoning middle class in the United States.
Three wars in Asia and one in the Middle East will drag on for years, even decades. To avoid labor costs, corporations will move their operations overseas, bringing about the demise of thousands of American small towns like Richwood. The rich will get richer and the middle class will shrink. Information will become the new currency. People will become slaves to a little device in their hands that will feed them a diet of data from thousands of sources, some benign, some sinister.
Democracy — which relies on a social contract among its participants — will devolve into a morass of incivility, distrust and disinformation. In 2022, America will be a society so toxic that families can’t even sit peaceably down and share a Thanksgiving dinner.
And the future? I wonder what a time traveler from 2122 would say to us if they could be transported back to Richwood today. Would they warn us about what happens when we abandon the rule of law and all the norms that make self-rule function? You let democracy slip away, they might tell us. You quit respecting one another and the Constitution, and you blindly followed demagogues who promised simplistic solutions to complex problems.
Would they tell us we wrecked the magnificent blue planet that hurtles us through space? You mowed down forests with complete abandon. You kept burning fossil fuels until the polar ice shelf was undermined by warm sea water. Now, all your coastal cities are gone: Miami, San Francisco, Boston, New York. You quit trusting science and now you’ve run out of places to bury your dead.
Bleak as that all sounds, West Virginia’s future has a much bigger challenge.
Young people are still leaving. We spent New Year’s Eve in a small Richwood pub, where we ran into a tiny wedding party of kids in their 30s. Smart. Well-educated. Vastly different than we were at that age. No wedding ring. No preacher. They don’t want kids. The best man wants a family, but the quality of schools matters to him. He’d love to live in Richwood, if he could do his job (engineering) here. They want the government to forgive their student loan debt. They don’t want the government to reward laziness. They want recreation, clean air and water, and reliable broadband. The newlyweds want to move out west, where weed is legal and taxes are low.
There is no future in West Virginia, if smart, enterprising young people don’t settle or stay. We need to listen to them.