Jennifer Warburton and Jamie Dangers work on opposite sides of the abortion war. Warburton lobbies Congress on behalf of NARAL Pro Choice America, a political action committee. Dangers works for the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life Campaign Fund. While they likely wouldn’t admit it, neither woman really wants to defeat the other side because, to do that, would put her out of a job.
The nonpartisan research group OpenSecrets calls the efforts to influence politicians on abortion an “industry.” That label certainly fits, if you consider that the two sides of the debate have spent over $51 million since 1998 on trying to influence votes in Congress alone. Imagine how much more is being spent in presidential campaigns and state-level races.
One of the elected officials who receives contributions from Dangers’ Susan B. Anthony List Campaign fund is Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va. OpenSecrets reports that Mooney has already received campaign contributions totaling $10,000 in 2022 from anti-abortion lobbying groups. Only five others in Congress — including Tom Scott of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida — have received more money from anti-abortion PACS and organizations.
On the other side of the issue, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., received more than $90,000 from abortion rights groups.
Thousands of lobbyists, fundraisers, consultants, administrators, accountants, advertising agents, lawyers, clerks, secretaries and more make their living churning this money mill.
Abortion rights lobbyists spend the most: OpenSecrets estimates that groups like Planned Parenthood, NARAL and the Center for Reproductive Rights have donated close to $34 million to congressional candidates since 1998.
Anti-abortion groups like Right to Life, the National Pro-Life Alliance, and the Susan B. Anthony List have spent over $18 million in the past 25 years.
OpenSecrets also monitors “revolving door” lobbyists. Elected officials are supposed to be listening to their constituents but, as the OpenSecrets website explains, individuals can peddle the influence they gained working in the public sector. “Lobbying firms — which often charge steep fees from their deep-pocketed clients — can offer former government employees salaries far greater than those proffered by Uncle Sam, as well as continued influence on Capitol Hill. In return, firms get lobbyists who already have established connections in the federal government and whose résumés can act as a powerful draw for potential clients.”
For example, Warburton was director of legislative affairs for California Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez from 2014-16 before going to work as a lobbyist for the abortion rights Political Action Committee NARAL. Warburton was hired in 2019 to lobby for NARAL to the tune of $140,000, according to OpenSecrets.
Dangers recently was hired to be a lobbyist for the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life campaign fund. Until 2022, she worked for the U.S. House of Representatives as a legislative aide. The Susan B. Anthony group spent $290,000 in the first half of this year alone pushing for legislation to restrict women’s access to abortion, according to research by OpenSecrets.
Until Congress passes meaningful campaign finance reform, there will be no incentive to compromise on abortion — or any other hot-button issue, for that matter.