I was intrigued by Dr. R. Scott Morehead’s attempt in a recent op-ed published by the Gazette-Mail to correlate the ritual human sacrifices in Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery” and at the African Kedawi tree with modern-day abortion.

While compelling, his analogy falls short because the practice of a village sacrificing an innocent life (one already out of the womb I might add) is rooted in superstition and fear. No one is terminating a pregnancy these days because some wrong-headed tradition demands it or some god needs to be appeased.

Susan Johnson lives in Richwood.

