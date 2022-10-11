I was intrigued by Dr. R. Scott Morehead’s attempt in a recent op-ed published by the Gazette-Mail to correlate the ritual human sacrifices in Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery” and at the African Kedawi tree with modern-day abortion.
While compelling, his analogy falls short because the practice of a village sacrificing an innocent life (one already out of the womb I might add) is rooted in superstition and fear. No one is terminating a pregnancy these days because some wrong-headed tradition demands it or some god needs to be appeased.
Having said that, I do agree with Morehead that economics drives the abortion decision in many cases. Morehead seems to say we are worshiping a god of materialism in this country, and many times we “sacrifice” an unborn infant so that we might continue to have nice things. Fair enough.
But he goes on to worry that a disproportionate number of “aborted humans come from vulnerable racial and ethnic minorities.” Vulnerable here means poor. Now we have quite a different scenario than that of a vain and vacuous woman getting an abortion so she can travel or buy an expensive home. Morehead congratulates himself, and rightly so, for adopting children of these “vulnerable racial and ethnic minorities.”
But if abortion is terrible symptom of an unjust economic system, outlawing it won’t fix the root problems of poverty, wage inequality, food insecurity, housing insecurity, consumerism, corporate profiteering, high drug costs and poor access to health care.
Outlawing abortion might assuage a troubled conscience for a while, but it won't end abortions. Instead, poor pregnant women will be more desperate; some will seek out illegal and unsafe means of getting themselves out of a jam. The wealthy will always be able to access a safe medical abortion.
Not every abortion, furthermore, is sought out for economic reasons. As a physician, Morehead must know how each case is unique. There's the mentally handicapped woman who doesn't even know how she became pregnant. The 10-year-old foster child raped by someone's boyfriend. The nonviable fetus. The high-risk pregnancy that jeopardizes the mother's life.
Morehead does a lot of hand wringing in this thoughtful piece. He wonders why — if he is so appalled at the number of abortions performed — he doesn’t have the moral courage to step into the circle and yell, “Stop!” He’s at the back of the crowd, he says, not holding a rock but nevertheless wrangling with his conscience over his complicit silence.
I don’t think Morehead — like much of the country — has really worked this moral issue out. He isn’t ready to step into the circle because it’s tough being that woman. No matter the circumstances of her pregnancy, her life will be turned on its ear. Forever.
Morehead stops short of calling for an outright criminalization of abortion. Why? Because that would mean he supports turning over to county sheriffs and prosecutors and other agents of civil government the power to invade women’s privacy. The power to search her medical records and social media posts. The power to arrest her and her parents and her gynecologist, and then do what? Put them in a circle and hurl stones at them?