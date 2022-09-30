Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My crazy uncle Ken once took a shotgun and blew up his brand new television set (family oral history claims it was the first television in Harlan County, Kentucky) because Eleanor Roosevelt appeared on the screen.

That’s just how fervently conservative the Harlan County Matthises were. They believed the government’s job was to “deliver the mail and fight the wars.” What triggered Uncle Ken about the Roosevelts was their smug insistence that the government knew what was best for people. The government has no business setting up program after program to solve our problems, my parents would say. If there is such a thing as the “Deep State,” they would say FDR started it.

Susan Matthis Johnson, of Richwood, writes a weekly column for the Nicholas Chronicle.

