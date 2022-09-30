My crazy uncle Ken once took a shotgun and blew up his brand new television set (family oral history claims it was the first television in Harlan County, Kentucky) because Eleanor Roosevelt appeared on the screen.
That’s just how fervently conservative the Harlan County Matthises were. They believed the government’s job was to “deliver the mail and fight the wars.” What triggered Uncle Ken about the Roosevelts was their smug insistence that the government knew what was best for people. The government has no business setting up program after program to solve our problems, my parents would say. If there is such a thing as the “Deep State,” they would say FDR started it.
So I am mighty glad that my Republican parents aren’t alive to witness how that party has changed. The Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature (87% of whom are men) have decided they know what’s best for girls and women.
An issue that affects over half the population so dramatically should be put on the ballot like it was in Kansas. At least the lawmakers should have formed a conference committee and held hearings, like House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, proposed. That way, the senators and delegates might have heard from stakeholders on all sides of the issue.
Instead, extremists in the majority party forced a complete circumvention of the committee process. A group of mostly men drafted in secrecy an extreme bill and ramrodded it through the predominantly male, predominantly Republican Legislature.
It just got increasingly more difficult to be female in West Virginia. I can’t imagine government injecting itself into people’s lives in a more intrusive way.
What’s worse, in a state with a dwindling number of gynecologists, now doctors have to stop and phone their lawyers before treating their patient for certain lifesaving procedures. The doctor who delivered my grandchildren said in a Gazette-Mail op-ed that OB-GYNs are talking about leaving their practice or leaving the state. This will, ironically, leave fewer qualified physicians to deliver all these babies the GOP care so deeply about.
All four lawmakers currently representing my county -- Republican Delegates Caleb Hanna and Heather Tully and Republic Sens. Robert Karnes and Bill Hamilton -- voted for the ban. Polls show these lawmakers are out of step with the citizenry: The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce found that only 13% of West Virginians support a total ban on abortion. A separate poll, by Hart Research, found that 61% of West Virginians believe government should not interfere in a woman’s reproductive health decisions.
So, what is their goal? Some believe their goal is to create some kind of theocracy that subjugates women by forcing them to bring every pregnancy — no matter what the circumstances — to term. Others say it is designed to limit women’s participation in the workforce. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in her opinion in the Dobbs decision reversing Roe v. Wade, suggested the country needs a steady supply of infants for people to adopt.
The reason could be more cynical: As long as we are distracted by hot-button social issues, we won’t notice how highly-paid lobbyists in Charleston are looting the bank.
I am a practicing Catholic, with five children and 10 grandchildren. If I were any more pro-life and pro-family, I’d have to buy a bigger dining room table than I already have. However, I believe, if government has any sort of role in all this, it should be to help identify and eliminate the reasons women and girls have abortions. Instead of pulling bodies out of the river, as they say, we need to go upstream and see why they are falling in. But let's not shoot up our TVs. Instead, let's elect more women and men who care about their health and well-being.
Susan Matthis Johnson, of Richwood, writes a weekly column for the Nicholas Chronicle.