Susan Johnson: Four ways pandemic is pulling veil off modern society (Opinion)

AS we enter the month of April under a worldwide quarantine, the pandemic is teaching us much about our world and ourselves. How much we rely on social interaction. How the internet is both a blessing and a curse.
Here are four ways the coronavirus is exposing the frayed places of the fabric of modern society:
1. The ‘underemployment’ crisis
While the government has been touting jobs numbers as an indicator of the strength of the economy, the recent shutdowns have exposed just how fragile the gig economy is.
Many are working two and three jobs to make ends meet. Few have paid sick leave, affordable child care or health insurance. Some are undocumented immigrants who will not seek out health care if they contract the virus for fear of deportation. So they go to work sick, preparing food for unsuspecting customers and, possibly, infecting co-workers.
Hardly anyone in this class — those who haul rich people around in Ubers or mix their martinis or clean their hotel rooms — has any savings. Bailing out this sector of the job market will be extraordinarily complicated and expensive. Sweden and the United Kingdom are proposing bailouts that pay these people their full wages through the lockdown. A watered-down, tinkered-with, insufficient package passed our Congress — shameful, when you consider the price tag for the tax cut for the wealthy was more than $2 trillion.
2. Inherent weakness of private health careThe inability of hospitals to acquire sufficient equipment — primarily ventilators, masks and other protective gear — has exposed a major weakness in our patchwork health care system.
A friend of mine whose daughter is a nurse shared this: “In her part of the hospital world there are not enough masks, gowns or face shields. I think that one of the things that will come out of this is that hospitals are to blame, especially profit-making ones. She has been telling me for years how ‘wackadoodle’ their business models are.”
Indeed, President Donald Trump seems unwilling to interfere in the free market flow of products like these. “I’m not a shipping clerk,” he says, leaving it up to local leaders and the manufacturing sector to assess and respond.
In nations with a national health care system, assessment of need and distribution of goods on a national basis is baked in. Instead, ours is on a state-by-state, even hospital-by-hospital, basis. With the profit motive removed, national disease control centers can determine where the need is greatest based on patient numbers and not bottom-line profits.
Prediction: The cry of “Medicare for all” will grow louder, and Joe Biden will walk back his criticism of the Italian national health care system.
3. Regionalism, isolationism rear ugly headsWe are seeing a growing divide between states with more of a rural population and those with dense population centers — between coastal states and “flyover America.”
Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and our own Gov. Jim Justice scheduled pressers a week ago that precipitated another run on retail establishments. To everyone’s surprise, both governors stopped short of imposing shelter-in-place orders like Illinois, California and New York. “Go catch a trout,” Justice said just days after he told us to eat at Bob Evans.
Compared to other populous states, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was late (March 19) in closing schools, bars and restaurants, adding to the #TexasStrong hashtag this one: #TexasBizStrong.
With the animus between conservatives and progressives neutered for the time being, China has become the new enemy of Trump and his followers — just when the world needs unity more than ever. The tension is building between these two approaches to the pandemic.
Prediction: Regionalism and isolationism will begin to affect the 2020 election in powerful and possibly dangerous ways.
4. Generation gap
Disconcerting photos of young people frolicking on Florida beaches earlier this month brought into sharp focus the gap between the young and old. Early reports (which are not altogether accurate) that the coronavirus affects the older population the worst have fueled among some a sense of macabre fatalism, not unlike Poe’s callow prince in “Mask of the Red Death.” Videos of brazen young people saying they are going to continue to party were trending, some sharing the hashtag #BoomerRemover.
On the other hand, older millennials and GenXers like my kids are tearing their hair out trying to get their parents and grandparents to be more careful.
Prediction: I have no idea where this trend is going until we see how many grandparents are lost and how many young people find themselves hospitalized. Certainly, family dynamics will be forever changed.