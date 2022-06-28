The loud collective groan you heard behind the noise of last week’s protests was that of women my age: Somewhere between 65 and 80. We were the generation just coming into our child-bearing years in 1973 when Roe v. Wade was handed down by the US Supreme Court. We arrived, quite fertile, out of the decade that introduced the bikini, the mini-skirt, drugs, rock music, love-ins, Woodstock, the pill and no-fault divorce. Our choice of movie role models included Barbarella, the Singing Nun, Holly Golightly, Mary Poppins and Bonnie Barrow.
It was confusing.
Journalist Virginia Ironside was 29 in 1973. She wrote in the British Daily Mail that the so-called “Swinging Sixties” were not the fun-filled glory days young women today imagine. “[W]hen it came to sex, we were, of course, the trailblazers for a completely new attitude, and blazing trails is always horribly uncomfortable. It’s the people who follow afterwards who have the easier time, sauntering along the trodden path, picking roses along the way. Young people today.”
Ironside describes what it was like after the 1950s—when Lucy and Ricky Ricardo slept in twin beds and couldn’t even say the word “pregnant” on network television. She writes, “If you can imagine emerging from this repressed background into the swinging 60s, equipped with a contraceptive pill [available for the first time in 1962] that had only recently become the hugely popular and completely reliable form of birth control, you can also imagine how ill-prepared we all were for what was to follow.”
We were unprepared to handle those men in the workplace who thought all of us were just clamoring for casual one-night stands. “[W]ith every man knowing you were armed with the pill, pregnancy was no longer a reason to say ‘no.’ ... And men exploited this mercilessly. Now, for them, ‘no’ always meant ‘yes.’”
Young women were also unprepared for departing from the puritanical attitudes of their parents. They wanted love and marriage and family, and many were disappointed that sex in the Swinging Sixties was often joyless and empty, according to Ironside.
Modern girls think that legal abortion was this wonderful feminist liberating thing in the early 1970s when instead it was usually resorted to in shame and secrecy.
I was a resident advisor at a private Methodist college in Virginia; girls in my dorm were basically “nice” girls from Christian families.
Most were studying to be teachers or nurses while looking for husbands. They were often too ashamed to try and get birth control. Pressure from boys invariably led to unwanted pregnancies. So these girls sought out abortion clinics to avoid the humiliation and shame of admitting to their conservative parents that they were sexually active.
For the most part, abortions left women from my generation feeling relieved yet remorseful. In control of their lives but not unscathed emotionally.
Those of us who lived through Roe are heaving a heavy sigh as we watch our daughters and granddaughters forced back into this fray. Now the fight for reproductive freedom goes back to the halls of individual state legislatures where 50 years ago we saw disturbing, full-color photos of fetuses and angry crowds of bra-burners. As I write this, states like New York and California are shoring up laws that protect abortion rights; states like Oklahoma and Texas are making abortion a crime.
Meanwhile, the midterm Congressional elections are shaping up to be about choice as Democrats scramble to codify Roe. Until then, the best girls and women (and their parents and partners) can hope for is a legal patchwork quilt.
Already people are posting on social media that they are available to drive girls and women across state lines for a procedure they’ve taken for granted for 50 years. Who knows how many illegal abortion “speakeasies” are setting up in back alleys across America?
Roe didn’t settle matters once and for all. Neither will overturning it.
But one thing should be abundantly clear: it will never go well if people, primarily men, in public power attempt to wield control over the very complicated and private matter of female fertility.