The first vaccination I remember was for smallpox. The smallpox vaccine was a rite of passage for a 6-year-old. In 1959, you could not enter first grade without it.
For a child, the vaccine was scary. My little friends who had the vaccine before me would show me the ugly scab on their upper arms. Some were quite nasty.
My mother did her best to prepare me. If I didn’t get the vaccine, she said, I might have those ugly scabs all over my body. She said the nurse would prick my skin real quick with a tiny needle. After a few days, I would get a scab that would eventually fall off. Then I would have a scar that would be my entry ticket to school and the world.
Remembering this first vaccine got me interested in the smallpox pandemic and the massive efforts it took to eradicate the disease that killed and disfigured millions. I found a peer-reviewed article called “Edward Jenner and the history of smallpox and vaccination,” by Dr. Stefan Reidel, director of pathology at Baylor University.
Edward Jenner was the Dr. Fauci of his age. A selfless and determined medical doctor from Gloucester, England, Jenner was inoculated against smallpox in 1757 at age 8. The process was called “variolation,” from the word “varias,” describing the spots the disease left on the skin of its victims.
Variolation involved taking some oozing from the lesions of an infected person and putting it under the skin of a healthy person using a lancet. The practice had first been used on prisoners and orphans in England, but when its use spread throughout the New World, thanks to the studies of Cotton Mather, it became more commonplace. In fact, by 1777, George Washington ordered all his soldiers to be variolated before beginning new military operations.
Back in England, Dr. Jenner noticed that milkmaids in his region seemed immune to smallpox because they had contracted cowpox. “In May 1796, Edward Jenner found a young dairymaid, Sarah Nelms, who had fresh cowpox lesions on her hands and arms. On May 14, 1796, using matter from Nelms’ lesions, he inoculated an 8-year-old boy, James Phipps.” The boy contracted mild symptoms of cowpox but was completely immune to smallpox after nine days.
Jenner called the process “vaccination” from the word “vacca,” meaning “cow,” and “vaccinia,” the scientific name for cowpox. But like Dr. Fauci, he was both praised and reviled. His theory of vaccination was also discredited during Jenner’s lifetime, but he never gave up. “It was his relentless promotion and devoted research of vaccination that changed the way medicine was practiced,” the article stated. By the end of the 19th century, vaccination against smallpox was standard practice.
However, in 1958, a study by the World Health Assembly reported a “catastrophic” rise in smallpox in 63 countries. So, in the 1950s, the process of worldwide eradication of smallpox was set in motion.
That’s when I and millions of other first-graders nationwide received our smallpox vaccines.
On May 8, 1980, the World Health Assembly announced that the world was free of smallpox and recommended that all countries cease vaccination: “The world and all its people have won freedom from smallpox, which was the most devastating disease sweeping in epidemic form through many countries since earliest times, leaving death, blindness and disfigurement in its wake.”
Sadly, despite the evidence in our own lives of the efficacy of scientifically developed vaccines against everything from measles to shingles, some people still remain suspicious of science. Worse, the COVID-19 vaccine has for some become a cause celebre, with talk show hosts and elected officials spreading junk science, fear and lies. For what? TV ratings and political power.
The truth is, scientists have been working on vaccines for the COVID family of viruses for years. It took the political muscle of President Donald Trump to fast-track the research and development, and the Biden administration to ramp up production and distribution. All through 2020, Trump touted the magnificent work being done by pharmaceutical companies, and he and his family were among the first to get the vaccine.
I, too, rushed to get my Moderna vaccine the first chance I could. I got to hug my grandkids, attend a family wedding and finally take off my mask. Restaurants and businesses opened back up. Life was going back to normal.
Or so we thought.
Like the naysayers who called Edward Jenner a nut or a fraud, millions of people have fallen prey to the politicization of the vaccine issue. The delta variant is spreading like wildfire at the same time they are actually dumping out unused vaccines.
I just can’t understand how we got here.