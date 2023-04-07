Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Whenever I am tempted to despair over the current political climate in America, I’m reminded that this isn’t the first time in history that frauds, hucksters and political opportunists tried to exploit the system for power or profit.

Case in point: Matthew’s version of the Passion at Palm Sunday services. All I could think about was what a cast of characters make up the Easter story. We have Judas, the traitor, who turned Jesus in for the modern day equivalent of about $400. We have the Sanhedrin, who scoured the streets for anyone who might be willing to give false testimony against Jesus. Then there’s Peter, who promised Jesus he’d never betray him, only to fold like a cheap tent three times before the cock crowed.

Stories you might like

Susan Johnson lives in Richwood.

Tags

Recommended for you