Whenever I am tempted to despair over the current political climate in America, I’m reminded that this isn’t the first time in history that frauds, hucksters and political opportunists tried to exploit the system for power or profit.
Case in point: Matthew’s version of the Passion at Palm Sunday services. All I could think about was what a cast of characters make up the Easter story. We have Judas, the traitor, who turned Jesus in for the modern day equivalent of about $400. We have the Sanhedrin, who scoured the streets for anyone who might be willing to give false testimony against Jesus. Then there’s Peter, who promised Jesus he’d never betray him, only to fold like a cheap tent three times before the cock crowed.
The Roman governor of Judea, Pontius Pilate, turned out to be a big fraud when he turned the innocent Jesus over to the angry mob. That mob, who less than a week before had given Jesus a ticker-tape parade into Jerusalem, shouted “Crucify him!” Jesus healed the severed ear of a Roman soldier. His buddies showed their appreciation by crowning Jesus with thorns and pummeling him with spit and jeers.
Fast forward to April 2023, and we see the arrest this week of a well-known public figure who similarly rouses and divides the people in his age. Donald Trump is a Messiah to some. His poll numbers and fundraising skyrocketed following his indictment by a New York grand jury on fraud charges. No matter how hard we’d like to ignore the situation, the fact that this man is running for President of the United States compels all of us to make a decision: is he a fraud or not? Is he America’s savior or America’s worst nightmare?
The Gospel compels everyone who hears it to make the same decision: was this man, Jesus, who he says he was? If not, he is the biggest huckster in human history. If he didn’t die on the cross and rise from the dead three days later, then we’ve been fooled by a deliberate and elaborate plot by his small band of disciples to convince people it happened.
Jesus’ disciples, the actual eye witnesses to the resurrection, spawned a widespread movement that changed the course of human history. If it isn’t true, if Christ didn’t rise from the dead and ascend into heaven, then all of them — Peter, Paul, John, Matthew, Mark, Luke, Mary, Mary Magdalene, all the disciples--were guilty of the biggest scam ever perpetrated.
What makes the Christian Gospel so compelling is its utter unlikelihood. Instead of saying to Peter, “I told you so,” Jesus put him in charge of things. “Feed my sheep,” the Risen Lord told Peter. Three times. The doctrines of mercy and forgiveness and rebirth were countercultural then and now. One thousand nine hundred ninety years later and halfway around the world, believers will practice their faith in the Gospel message at hundreds of statewide churches. Many more will stay home. Still, Easter makes us decide.
We also are being compelled to decide something else: Is America a Christian nation or just a nation where Americans can be Christian? Or Jewish? Or Muslim? Or atheist?
The Founding Fathers went through months of debate to arrive at a Constitution based on the latter. This is no less a critical time in history. I pray we can preserve our Democracy and our faith.