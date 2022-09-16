Forget democracy. It is Christianity that is being perverted by certain politicians today. Recent legislation criminalizing abortion by Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature, for example, was accompanied by lots of Bible thumping.
So let’s stop thumping that Bible and instead look inside.
Jesus had several encounters with women that, taken in their entirety, speak volumes to the question: What would Jesus do?
Jesus of Nazareth met women where they were in the society of His day, doing the mundane tasks women do: drawing water, cleaning house, preparing bodies for burial. He broke the norms of his day by socializing with them and healing them from afflictions that otherwise made them “untouchable.”
One of those was Mary of Magdala, who is mentioned in all four gospels for a total of about a dozen times. Scholars believe she was an independent woman who, despite her beauty and wealth, was possessed by seven demons. When Jesus cured her, she stayed with Him until His resurrection, providing both emotional and financial support. She became a fervent evangelizer after His death, a controversial role for a woman in her day and age.
Several times Jesus encountered women who had sinned. He intervened on behalf of the adulteress who was about to get stoned to death by a crowd of angry, self-righteous men. “Here you go,” Jesus said to them, offering a stone. Those of you who have never committed sin (presumably He meant adultery) go ahead and “cast the first stone.” The men skulked off, one by one.
Jesus asked the Samaritan woman at the well to draw him some water, even though such an act was a social taboo among Jews during that time. He knew she was an outcast because of her checkered past. Yet He chose to reveal Himself to her privately as the Messiah, and she ended up spreading the Good News to other gentiles in her village.
Jesus never uttered the word “abortion” in his entire ministry, chiefly because Jews then and now do not believe life begins at conception. In Jewish law, the fetus is considered part of a woman’s body until it takes its first breath and receives its soul.
But Jesus did say the word “hypocrite” 17 times. In Dante’s “Inferno,” the three worst rings of hell are reserved for hypocrites, corrupt politicians and those who pervert religion and profit from its exploitation. In Dante’s Hell, some of these hapless sinners are stuffed in a hole head first with their feet on fire. Those guilty of political corruption are made to stand in boiling tar; if they raise their heads they are stabbed by devils with pitchforks. The hypocrites are clothed in golden robes that are lined in lead and forced to walk around for eternity.
Dante placed many powerful political and religious leaders of his day into those lower rings. If he were writing today, I think we know whom Dante would relegate to pits of hot tar and leaden robes.
It is not the New Testament Son of God whom certain present-day “Christian nationalists” are representing. It is the Old Testament wrathful God who turned a woman into a pillar of salt. It is the Old Testament view of women that depicts them as seducing men with forbidden fruit or tricking them out of their birthrights. The Republicans who just voted to outlaw nearly all abortions in West Virginia expressed concern that women would “lie” about being raped in order to get an abortion. So it’s no wonder the current climate of politics is hot with male self-righteousness that begets judgment; judgment that begets anger; anger that begets oppression and even violence.
Jesus said judge not.
“God, guns and babies” is the perverted message of these self-proclaimed Christian nationalists. Forget the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, what happened to the religion that exhorts us to “beat our swords into plowshares?” To “render under Caesar what is Caesar’s?” What happened to the religion in which Mary is given a choice, in respect of her own free will, of whether to bear God in her womb?