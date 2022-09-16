Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Forget democracy. It is Christianity that is being perverted by certain politicians today. Recent legislation criminalizing abortion by Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature, for example, was accompanied by lots of Bible thumping.

So let’s stop thumping that Bible and instead look inside.

Susan Johnson lives in Richwood.

