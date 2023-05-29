The resignation last week of Nicholas County Superintendent of Schools Donna Burge-Tetrick and former school board president Gus Penix is, in truth, the last act in a seven-year tragedy.
Almost seven years to the day that she was hired, Burge-Tetrick resigned, leaving behind a big mess. The $177,000,000 flood recovery project funded through FEMA’s Section 428 program came up roughly $50 million short after bids were opened to construct new schools after the devastation of the 2016 flood. Unlike the funding mechanism that Kanawha County adopted to rebuild Herbert Hoover High School, the 428 does not cover cost overruns.
When she made her parting speech on May 24, Burge-Tetrick said she and her board no longer shared the same vision.
That was the understatement of the year.
Burge-Tetrick, who, in her first years, enjoyed a 5-0 vote on nearly every issue, has lost one board member after another since 2016. Now that Penix has walked away, only one board member remains who was loyal to her.
Clearly, it was the people who no longer shared her vision. New board president Weldon “Chip” Perrine told the Gazette-Mail, “[S]he thought it would be a good time to depart.”
Rather than call this a tragic story, though, let us look upon it as a cautionary tale.
Here’s how mistakes might be avoided in the future.
Listen to the people. Penix convinced the board days after the 2016 flood to use it as an opportunity to consolidate Nicholas County’s two high schools. Burge-Tetrick even said the quiet part out loud, advising the district to “seize the day,” in school closure documents, and “capitalize on unforeseen circumstances.” In the closure hearings for the Richwood schools, hundreds of people spoke out passionately, but the board members turned a deaf ear.
That put into motion six years of rancor, lawsuits, ugly social media exchanges and contentious school board elections.
Superintendents and their boards need to listen thoughtfully and in good faith to all the stakeholders. They need to build consensus among parents, teachers, students and taxpayers as to what kinds of schools the children need, where they should go, if they can be adequately staffed and whether they can be sustained or not. And school boards should never, ever use a natural disaster as an opportunity to close a school, if that closure is not already in their 10-year plan.
Focus on the children. Burge-Tetrick and Penix somehow lost sight of what needed to be done following the 2016 flood: getting those displaced children back into permanent facilities. Political pressure from several sources quickly distracted them. Their mission became saving a troubled industrial park and building some massive, new-fangled high school. To sell her vision, the naive Burge-Tetrick promised things like zip lines and Olympic pools, when children had no lockers, no lunchroom, no gym.
When taking on school construction projects, there will always be people and entities with their own agenda. If administrators simply focus, with laser-like clarity, on what the children need, history will be kind to them.
Be transparent to a fault. Emails obtained through FOIAs during the various lawsuits revealed that the board, under Penix, was anything but transparent in its site selection, its communications with FEMA and countless other decisions. Board members seemed to spend more time in executive session than they did in open meetings. Dissenting voices were quashed, even when they came from board members themselves.
Now that Burge-Tetrick and Penix are gone, there is more grief than any other emotion. Children have suffered. So have their teachers and parents. Millions in taxpayer dollars have been wasted. Flood recovery efforts were stymied.
Hopefully, the state can learn from mistakes made and avoid the tragedy of Nicholas County schools in the future.