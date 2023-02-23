Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I never knew what to say to my inquisitive children when they asked me what heaven was like. Will there be Xbox? Will there be candy? Two of my kids grew up to be lawyers, so they would press the question further: so will you get cavities? No, there are no cavities in heaven, I would feebly say. Just what brings you eternal joy.

Then what about our dentist? What if filling cavities brings him eternal joy?

Susan Johnson lives in Richwood. 

