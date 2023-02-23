I never knew what to say to my inquisitive children when they asked me what heaven was like. Will there be Xbox? Will there be candy? Two of my kids grew up to be lawyers, so they would press the question further: so will you get cavities? No, there are no cavities in heaven, I would feebly say. Just what brings you eternal joy.
Then what about our dentist? What if filling cavities brings him eternal joy?
Huckleberry Finn learned about heaven from the brittle spinster Miss Watson, a slave owner, who said people in heaven would fly around the clouds playing on a harp. She was living her life so she would go there, she told him.
“Well,” Huck said, “I couldn’t see no advantage in going where she was going, so I made up my mind I wouldn’t try for it.”
The bad place, though, is easier to describe. In fact, most of our ideas about hell come not from the Bible, but from Dante’s Inferno, in which the 13th century poet is led through the nine rims of hell by his beloved Beatrice.
In Dante’s hell he gets to address all his pet peeves by making up punishments for anyone who ticked him off. For instance, hypocrites in Dante’s hell were made to walk around for eternity wearing golden robes, but there was a catch: they could never sit down and the robes were lined with lead. He also deplored church leaders who used their authority for political gain: those hapless sinners were buried head first with only the feet exposed, which are then covered in flaming oil.
If a regular guy like Dante use his poetic license to have some fun with hell, so can I.
I hereby propose expanding the nine rims of Dante’s hell to include the following five:
Manufacturers who don’t put a little tab on the foil seal on coffee, Tums or other such products. In this rim of hell, sinners are made to listen for eternity to Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On,” all the while suffering from a blinding headache. The only relief from this headache is a bottle of chewable aspirin, which can never be opened because the foil seal has no tab.
Store managers in discount stores who put the Plus size bras on the bottom racks. These miserable sinners must stand waist deep in a pit of burning tar wearing only an underwire bra that is two sizes too small.
Manufacturers of all infant car seats. Those who commit this transgression have two options: spend eternity strapped into a 5-point restraint child car seat with unquenchable flames licking at their feet, or being required to unhook a car seat holding a demon baby who screams for eternity and kicks them in the groin.
Designers of airplane seats. The evil airline executives who design smaller seats to maximize profits are consigned for eternity to be strapped into the last seat in the last row of a Southwest Airlines passenger plane. You know: the seat that doesn’t recline and is right beside the lavatory. Next to them sits a vitamin salesman with burrito breath.
Textbook editors who include “Thanatopsis” in literature books. In this rim of hell, humans are strapped to school desks with unbreakable zip ties. They can never rest their heads; instead, they must watch a clock set at 2:55 which ticks but whose hands never move. A demon in the shape of their 11th grade English teacher reads aloud in iambic sentiment all their earthly sins.
Mark Twain turned heaven and hell upside down when he gave his hero, Huckleberry Finn, the option of doing the “Christian thing” and turning in his friend and runaway slave Jim. Huckleberry writes a note to Miss Watson, telling her where her slave Jim is, but when he ponders all the kindness and charity Jim poured on him while floating down the Mississippi, he decides to tear it up.
“All right,” he says. “I’ll go to hell.”
Kids figure it out on their own.