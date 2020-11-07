When the coronavirus pandemic is under control and I’m able to travel again, my first trip will be to Sharon Springs, New York.
Sharon Springs is a tiny town in upstate New York, about the size of Marlinton. The first place I’m going is Beekman’s, a small, locally-owned business that became the inspiration for Rose Apothecary, a charming fixture in the fictitious town of Schitt’s Creek.
My husband and I are finishing up the six-season series this week, and I feel as if I am packing up to leave after a delightful vacation. I will miss Schitt’s Creek, but I will take away many lessons about small town life that I should have already known. I just needed a fresh perspective to remind me.
The wildly popular Canadian Broadcasting Corporation series distributed in the U.S. on Netflix is a reverse of the Beverly Hillbillies premise: a filthy rich family—the Roses—lose everything and find themselves living in a slightly run-down motel in a town they once purchased as a joke for their son.
According to critic Elizabeth Yoku writing for CNN, “Not only do they settle into their new lives — not just making do, but flourishing — the Rose family also become kinder people in the process. They learn the value of helping others: something that likely would not have occurred to them prior to their economic reversal, all without glamorizing poverty.”
Schitt’s Creek will remind you of (insert your small town name here) in so many ways. Everyone knows everyone’s business. There’s one diner in town. One motel. One auto body shop. We are tempted to liken it to Mayberry, a fictitious town in all our collective consciousnesses.
But there’s a difference — one that provided a perfect counterpoint to the dreadful descent our country has taken over the past four years into the dark world of white supremacy and divisiveness.
Yoku explains: “[While Schitt’s Creek] has many of the positive components of small towns — like a supportive community and knowing your neighbors — it doesn’t come at the expense of its residents. For example, though Schitt’s Creek is predominantly white, the characters of color like Ray (Rizwan Manji) and Ronnie (Karen Robinson) aren’t treated as tokens.”
The series might have played upon the popular tropes of small town xenophobia, homophobia, racism, ignorance—and these are quite real. The media has been effective over the past year ferreting out those country bumpkins in rural America who are willing to get on camera and say how masks are part of a socialist plot to control our lives and other QAnon nonsense.
Schitt’s Creek, though, stands in stark contrast to that perception. In addition to drawing a small town that is welcoming, diverse, culturally lively, open-minded, and warm, the series broke new ground by its treatment of a gay relationship. The best received aspect of Schitt’s Creek, says Yoku, is the storyline “that bucks the negative perceptions of small towns. Throughout the course of [David and Patrick’s] relationship, it has been treated like any other romantic storyline. And unlike many other LGBTQ+ relationships on TV, David and Patrick aren’t confronted with homophobia.”
There’s more, though, that gives Schitt’s Creek its powerful zeitgeist. At the risk of being a spoiler, let me just say that in the final season, Johnny Rose travels to New York City with two local yokels from Schitt’s Creek to pitch an idea to some venture capitalists. Their proposal will bring economic success to his family as well as his adopted town.
Even though the series was filmed pre-pandemic, this episode resonated in a huge way with me — a person who, like Johnny Rose, would love to turn the economic fortunes of my hard-luck small town around. The shirts sitting around the board room table reject the proposal and are even caught laughing at Johnny and his Schitt’s Creek emissaries.
But a young woman on the board is captivated by the idea and stops Johnny on his way out. “This is just the kind of idea we are looking for,” she tells him.
What idea? The idea that Americans have a deep and profound hunger for small town life. That’s why Sharon Springs, New York, is enjoying a huge tourism boom as a result of the series. But Schitt’s Creek reveals that people want a kinder, gentler small town. One that is inclusive, welcoming, progressive, innovative, entrepreneurial, human.
Small towns are to West Virginia what maple syrup is to Vermont. It’s our stock in trade. People are desperate for it. They are flocking to Lewisburg and Thomas and Shepherdstown and Elkins and Princeton and Fayetteville and Richwood and others.
The series Schitt’s Creek provided us with such a marvelous escape from the jarring and disturbing images of America in the media. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say towns like Sharon Springs and Schitt’s Creek are an oddly utopian model for a country with a sadly dystopian self and public image. In the end, you will want to live in Schitt’s Creek, paddle or no paddle.