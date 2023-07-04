“King Coal,” which premiered last weekend at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, is a stunningly beautiful and brutally honest film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon.
“King Coal” opens with an aerial view of a funeral procession creeping along a country road in Appalachia. A curious little girl — almost elfin in aspect — is the first character we see. The first voice we hear — both literary and literally — is Sheldon’s: We learned to be quiet about coal, she says. To speak against coal was “betraying my family.” Coal is king in Appalachia, where Sheldon grew up, and “this place is nothing without a king.”
Both Sheldon and I owe our lives to coal. Our fathers, at one time, even worked for the same coal company near Richwood.
King Coal gave my father and his seven siblings a way out of their hardscrabble farm life in Harlan, Kentucky. He and his brothers went to work early, hacking the black rock out of the ragged mountains. Only two of his eight siblings were able to go to college, but nearly all of their children and grandchildren did.
Growing up under a coal tipple in David, Kentucky, we literally ate coal dust. My mother would pour milk over our Cheerios and a fine line of black coal dust would form around the sides of the bowl. “It won’t hurt you,” she’d say. Women had to shake their laundry when they took it off the clothesline. In spring, the daffodils would be sullied by the unremitting black dust that settled on everything like the dewfall.
Despite its dirtiness, coal provided a comfortable, middle-class living for our family. But after over 40 years in the coal industry, my father had seen both the good and the bad. He saw vibrant little towns like Harlan spring up all over Appalachia. Schools and colleges were built. Infrastructure enhanced. The standard of living in coal country improved dramatically in the 20th century.
He also had witnessed the bad: bitter labor disputes, fatal mine disasters, environmental catastrophes, political corruption and men’s bodies wracked by injury and disease. What troubled him the most, though, were the boom-bust cycles typical of extraction industries — the cycles that left places like his hometown of Harlan in economic ruin. He watched as hundreds of communities in the Appalachian coalfields were mined out, abandoned, boarded up and ravaged by hopelessness and its tragic byproduct: addiction.
Coal has been like a bad boyfriend. We know he’s bad for us, but we love the things he buys us. He keeps us warm, but he leaves his cigarette butts and empty beer cans all over our place. He demands that we worship him like a god. Leaving him feels like leaving the church we grew up in.
But the king is a ghost, the film says. Fewer than 12,000 people are employed in the industry today in West Virginia, compared to nearly 100,000 at the industry’s peak. That represents the lowest number of miners since 1890.
In 2009, late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, like a wise uncle, flat out told us we need to break up with coal: “West Virginians can choose to anticipate change and adapt to it or resist and be overrun by it,” he said. “One thing is clear: The time has arrived for the people of the Mountain State to think long and hard about which course they want to choose.”
In “King Coal,” Sheldon’s many talents are on full display, but none more brilliantly than her writing skills. She is a poet, and “King Coal” is a beautiful, symphonic elegy. Breakups are painful. They require a grieving process with all its proverbial stages: Denial. Anger. Depression. Bargaining. Acceptance. Thankfully, there are genuine, honest, lyrical voices like that of Elaine McMillion Sheldon to help us through that process.