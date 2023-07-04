Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“King Coal,” which premiered last weekend at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, is a stunningly beautiful and brutally honest film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon.

“King Coal” opens with an aerial view of a funeral procession creeping along a country road in Appalachia. A curious little girl — almost elfin in aspect — is the first character we see. The first voice we hear — both literary and literally — is Sheldon’s: We learned to be quiet about coal, she says. To speak against coal was “betraying my family.” Coal is king in Appalachia, where Sheldon grew up, and “this place is nothing without a king.”

Stories you might like

Susan Johnson lives in Richwood.

Tags

Recommended for you