Women outnumber men by 22,496 in the Mountain State, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. West Virginia’s gender ratio is 100 women to every 98 men, higher even than the national average 100 to 97.
But in the West Virginia Legislature, the men outnumber the women by 118 to 16. That’s a ratio of 100 men to every 14 women. It also is among the worst legislative gender gaps in the nation.
Most of these state lawmakers are Republicans, and they are wielding their supermajority with a very heavy hand. Two issues in particular should greatly alarm women in terms of the ways they will affect our lives.
First, Republican men in the Legislature want to micromanage the schooling of our children. The GOP supermajority succeeded in placing an initiative on the November ballot to take over decision-making from the state Board of Education.
Women should be alarmed.
Three-fourths of West Virginia teachers are women. These teachers need a strong voice advocating for better salary and benefits, family leave, retirement and health insurance. They also need representatives who will approach issues relating to curriculum, classroom safety, nutrition, standards, planning and assessment with the interests of teachers and students at heart. We need voices in government arguing for books like “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “The Color Purple,” not against them.
In addition, mothers and custodial grandmothers need people who appreciate their roles in their children’s education. Mothers and custodial grandmothers tend to be more involved in shopping for school clothes and supplies, planning meals and packing lunches, monitoring homework, maintaining vaccinations and other health matters and communicating with school personnel about disciplinary issues and academic performance. They need like-minded individuals making decisions.
The West Virginia Constitution provides for a state Board of Education whose members are appointed, not elected, for six-year staggered terms. Their job is to hire and monitor professionals in the field of education to run our schools.
Legislators, elected for two- and four-year terms, are not only untrained in the field of education, the male ones are inexperienced as mothers. Further, if history is any indication, lawmakers, particularly delegates, will make school decisions based on passing partisan whims and hot-button social issues. You’d think the supermajority would shudder at the prospect of some “libs” gaining control in future decades if they amend the state constitution.
It gets worse. Those same men want to control women’s reproductive health. These males have never had to buy tampons or take a home pregnancy test or use all their sick leave to give birth, breast feed and locate child care. Men who’ve never had to pump their breasts during their lunch break want to decide for women and girls what they can and cannot do with their reproductive organs.
Ironically, lawmakers are now crying “no!” to putting abortion on the ballot. After the stunning results of the Kansas ballot initiative — in which a very red state said a resounding no to a measure making abortion a crime — the West Virginia GOP blinked in this summer’s special session. The people whom they deem qualified to amend the constitution over school control are suddenly not qualified to decide if abortion should be banned. They believe decisions regarding a woman’s body are best left to their boys’ club.
In other words, the GOP learned to count. They looked at Kansas and realized the majority of female citizens in the Mountain State might not like the idea of state troopers pulling families over at the state line with a pregnant teen in the car. They don’t relish a prosecutor combing through their daughters’ Instagram posts to see if she had an abortion. They worry that an emergency room doctor could turn them away if they have a crisis like an ectopic pregnancy or incomplete miscarriage.
In the words of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., it might take a couple of election cycles, but West Virginia women need to fight back. We need to hold our elected officials accountable for representing our interests as girls, women or the men who love them.
Women and men who support them need to register and vote in larger numbers. We need to run for public office, like Monongalia County Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer. We need to support men like Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who are sensitive to the issues that matter to women: access to affordable housing and health care, equity pay, family leave and more child care options, better schools and, most importantly, autonomy over our bodies.
There’s an old saying: “When sleeping women wake, mountains move.”