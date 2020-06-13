Susan Johnson: Reconciling with our own racism

On the occasion of Martin Luther King’s birthday in 2016, I took the Harvard University online test to assess racial prejudice. My junior English class was studying Huckleberry Finn and discussions of race were naturally part of the unit. It’s a very nerve-wracking test where you put your two index fingers on two keyboard keys and respond in a split second to flashing words and images. I like to think I am a tolerant person with no prejudices, but I confess I was a little nervous simply because I feared some latent racial bias might be embedded in my subconscious from growing up in the South.
It turns out I’m not racist, at least according to the test. Here’s what it said: Your data suggest little to no automatic preference between African American and European American.
Thankfully, a great education at a liberal arts college, where I read and studied novels like “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” helped me become more tolerant.
In view of recent events that seem to be ripping our nation asunder, I recommend reading or rereading not “To Kill a Mockingbird,” but “Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee. If you grew up loving “To Kill a Mockingbird,” don’t think for a minute you will get the same profound message from Lee’s unfinished and posthumously published sequel. Instead, you will be made quite uncomfortable. Though presumably written over 60 years ago, the novel lays bare the cultural divide between the black and white America that we thought had been healed.
Racism is and always has been a nasty byproduct of economics. The South’s economy depended on cotton, and cotton depended on slave labor. How this God-forsaken system came into being is not the issue: it did. And the descendants of slaves and slave-holders alike were born into this system, strapped to one another for economic survival much like overboard passengers on a sunken ship.
The two races learned to co-exist within a strange system of what some called “Southern manners.” That’s why Northerners have never quite understood that most Southerners do not really hate blacks. Quite the contrary. Where I grew up, many had a deep affection for people of color in their lives who lived quite closely with them, doing all the grimy, tiresome tasks necessary to sustain a comfortable middle class lifestyle: housekeeping, childcare, gardening, refuse management.
Whom they did hate were outsiders trying to tell them what to think and do. That’s where the Confederate flag waving comes in.
Here’s an example from my own experience. I was on a city bus in Lexington, Kentucky, sometime in the late 1950s with my grandmother, a devout Christian and a true Southern lady. She pointed to an African-American woman sitting by the front door of the bus, whispering to me that “coloreds” were getting “mighty uppity these days.” Yet she would take great pains to speak kindly to people of color and admonish me always to treat them with respect. “Some of them are so clean,” she remarked, quite self-satisfied at her big-heartedness. She taught me to sing, “Jesus loves the little children, all the little children of the world: black and yellow red and white—they are precious in His sight.” I was 5.
Most every white Southern child in the 20th century was taught “Jesus Loves Me” and most every white Southern child was taught to be racist. It was a torturous paradox to put upon a child. Southerners have no easy way to reconcile the two. Either you disavow the entire “Southern myth” and throw away grits and porch swings and sweet tea, or you cling, locked and loaded with red flag flying, to the whole sweet and sour mess. The middle road is hard to find. That’s where Atticus Finch is. That’s where Harper Lee was. That’s where NASCAR is.
That’s where a lot of us are.