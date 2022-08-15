In 2017, Gov. Jim Justice spoke out against the A to F evaluation system for how each school in West Virginia was performing. That school grading system was highly touted by then state superintendent Michael Martirano as a way to hold kids and schools accountable. But in his first State of the State address, Justice lamented, “We call out to the world, ‘Come to West Virginia, our schools are mostly all C’s.”
Now, the A to F accountability system and Martirano are long gone. The state Legislature, increasingly dominated by Republicans of an extreme political stripe, has taken numerous measures to weaken and even partially defund public schools. New laws allow public funds to go to all kinds of private, parochial and homeschool configurations where kids aren’t required to follow the state-mandated curriculum or even take standardized tests.
A Kanawha circuit judge struck down the funding mechanism of that legislation — the Hope Scholarship — causing hundreds of kids to have to reenroll in public schools for the 2022-23 school year. But that decision could be reversed as Attorney General Patrick Morrisey pursues an appeal.
Meanwhile, the West Virginia Department of Education just released the most recent testing data, showing the state’s public school children failed to achieve mastery last year in all three testing areas: reading, science and math. But the Education Department urged caution. The test results, it said, should be used only to identify individual students’ gaps in learning as the state and the rest of the world continue to recover from the devastating effects the coronavirus pandemic had on student learning.
Expect lawmakers to ignore that caution. The test data likely will be used by those American Legislative Exchange Council-supported lawmakers to argue for even more defunding of public education. This comes at a time of crisis in classroom staffing.
This is a page right out of the Republican playbook: Defund and dismantle a public institution so it will fail, then use the data to argue for even more defunding and dismantling.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the Legislature will put even more pressure on public school teachers to bring test scores up. In other words, they will set public schools up for failure. All the while, those teachers and children in charter schools, private schools, homeschools, “microschools” and “learning pods” will have little or no accountability.
None of this will help attract new businesses and families to West Virginia. That was the very scenario Justice feared in 2017, when he took a firm stance against publicizing data that makes our state’s schools look bad. It will be interesting to see if he flip-flops now to use the most recent test data to keep pushing for the Hope Scholarship program, which funnels public money into private vouchers. I hope not. There are more kids and teachers in public schools in West Virginia than any alternative, and they need Justice’s leadership now more than ever.
Susan Johnson is a former Nicholas County Teacher of the Year. Now retired, she lives in Richwood.