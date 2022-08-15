Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Susan Johnson

In 2017, Gov. Jim Justice spoke out against the A to F evaluation system for how each school in West Virginia was performing. That school grading system was highly touted by then state superintendent Michael Martirano as a way to hold kids and schools accountable. But in his first State of the State address, Justice lamented, “We call out to the world, ‘Come to West Virginia, our schools are mostly all C’s.”

Now, the A to F accountability system and Martirano are long gone. The state Legislature, increasingly dominated by Republicans of an extreme political stripe, has taken numerous measures to weaken and even partially defund public schools. New laws allow public funds to go to all kinds of private, parochial and homeschool configurations where kids aren’t required to follow the state-mandated curriculum or even take standardized tests.

Susan Johnson is a former Nicholas County Teacher of the Year. Now retired, she lives in Richwood.

