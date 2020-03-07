Susan Johnson: Saving print journalism

Dear Kids,
Enclosed you will find a gift card for a one-year subscription to {insert print newspaper title here}. I know you expected something a little less Boomer-like such as an air fryer or Peloton.
But your {mother/father/stepmother/stepfather} and I talked it over, and we believe this is a gift that might save print journalism, might save democracy and might save you.
First, a print newspaper is permanent. It is the first draft of history.
Print news is far superior to the two-step, one-person process of thumbing out a piece and uploading it to a media site. A digital story can disappear from the internet as quickly as it appeared. Errors can be corrected or deleted. Every story, photo, graph, editorial cartoon or ad online is the same size — the size of your iPhone screen. There is no “front page” or banner headline. In print, the layout editor can blow up a dramatic photo and balance it with a small, detailed one. Simply put, a digital posting lacks the permanence of black ink on ecru newsprint. Plus, you can’t wash windows or pack dishes with it.
Second, a print newspaper is a collaborative process. There’s something about the boots-on-the-ground procedure of conducting interviews, double-checking sources, shooting real photos, running it all through a copy editor and an editorial staff, laying it out on a broadsheet (Above the fold? Left or right? These things matter!), running it through the presses, cutting, folding, binding, loading it onto trucks, delivering to our front lawns while we are sleeping. Digital media kills jobs. And don’t tell me it saves trees: West Virginia pulpwood companies have the biggest glut of inventory in industry history. Two and half trees are planted for every one harvested. Newsprint is not only biodegradable, it is actually used in gardens for mulch.
I know, I know. You like to read your news on your phone while you’re supposed to be watching our grandchildren in the bathtub. You like to get your news free.
But the news you’re reading on your phone had to be written and edited by someone. The demand for instant news every hour of the news cycle has produced a generation of “fast food” journalists, dishing out short, hastily researched articles designed to bait your clicks. These “journalists” never stay long at any one outlet. They don’t earn their stripes and learn the ropes the way newsroom journalists do, rubbing elbows everyday with award-winning newsmen like Eric Eyre and Ken Ward. They pound out their pieces with their thumbs while riding the subway, much like Zoe Barnes in “House of Cards.” Just look at the names of their outlets— Buzzfeed, Thrillist, Upworthy. They demand short, sensational pieces designed to appeal to our desires rather than inform in any kind of balanced way. This type of journalism has created the information bubbles in which we live today.
We can see how this has changed us as a society and as a family: All of us sit around the dinner table, each eyeing his/her own screen. Back in the day, we’d all be passing around sections of the daily newspaper — discussing a common experience. Differences of opinion were not only allowed, they were encouraged while we passed the bacon and eggs. Gone are the days when we actually got a pair of scissors and clipped a story for a scrapbook or a refrigerator magnet.
Don’t feel bad about this — hopefully many of your friends will be getting the same gift. You see, all of us Boomers got together on Twitter and started a hashtag #GiveTheGiftOfPrint in an attempt to save the daily newspaper. There are enough of us to do this if we all take part. I imagine you are a little disappointed. But the day is coming when half your morning will be taken up with scanning the obituaries and the other half with filling in the crossword puzzle. Your {mother/father/stepmother/stepfather} and I just want to give you a head start.