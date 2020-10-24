The recent shrinking of the Gazette-Mail has convinced more than ever that the war on Boomers is real. Now the crossword and the Sudoku and the Jumble are even tinier than before. Who do these people think still buys a printed newspaper? Claudia Conway?
I’m becoming my parents. Only once did my late father, a deacon in the Presbyterian church, drop the “F” bomb in front of me. He was 75 at the time and had just purchased his first computer. We had convinced him he could do it, and all of us kids and grandkids signed up to provide him with 24-hour tech support.
He called me soon after I had sent him his first email.
“I can only read two lines of it!” He was using that tone of voice he used when he couldn’t peel open a package of bologna. “Where’s the rest of the email?”
“Scroll down, Daddy,” I said in my calmest middle school teacher tone.
“Scroll down?!” His voice had gone up 2 octaves. “What the (expletive) does that mean?”
I once taught school and managed to remember login info for dozens of programs.
Now retired, I have even more: the bank, my investment account, social security, Amazon, Wayfair, Etsy, Ebay, my doctor’s health portal, my email, my Facebook, my Twitter.
Don’t use the same password, they tell us. Okay, but then I forget them and have to go through the maddening process of changing my password. “What was the name of your first grade teacher?” It asks me. I scream into the little screen: How the (expletive) am I expected to remember that?
The next cheerfully helpful person who says, “Well, what I do is store all my user names and passwords in a file on my phone” is getting throat punched. I tried switching to face recognition technology, but now with my COVID-19 mask it doesn’t work. Plus I’m getting more and more pop up ads for lip wrinkle cream and botox. How do they know?
The worst is our smart TV. My husband and I between us have only a murky understanding of what is what. Is Roku an app? What’s Apple TV? Is it on the internet? When we lose connection his approach is to calmly call tech support and wait for 50 minutes to talk to an actual human while I stomp around the house dropping f-bombs the way my father taught me.
When we have to reset our password using the remote to click through the keyboard, we sound like Abbott and Costello. “Go right! Go right!” I say.
“Is this right?” he asks.
“No, wrong!”
Setting up new devices requires one of us to read the tiny 17-digit WAP number on the modem. One holds a phone flashlight on the number while the other types it in. We are from the generation who were taught to never impose, so we get nervous when typing in a long number. Are we taking too long? Is the automated system getting impatient with us? It is rolling its robotic eyes?
My life is coming full circle: We now have to suffer the indignity of our children trying to help us.
They’ve started buying us products like the Nut Smart Tracker to help us find our devices. But what do you do when you misplace the Nut Smart Tracker? Buy a Nut Smart Tracker tracker?
They recommend apps on my phone to help me find my phone. But to use those apps I have to login on another device and remember the username and passwords. You know, the ones I saved in that file on my phone. Once the Find Your Phone app showed me a map of my house with a blinking light where my phone was. When I tried to move towards the blinking light it kept moving with me. Then I realized: my phone was in my jacket pocket. Next thing a popup ad appeared for assisted living facilities.
I really thought I’d age more gracefully than my dad, but how can I when the number crunchers at the Gazette-Mail think it’s cost-effective to keep shrinking my puzzles? Then they rub my nose in it by expanding the obituary section.