I hate Valentine’s Day. It’s one of those holidays, like New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July, that requires us to feel a particular set of emotions. Give me a holiday like Halloween that is only about candy, or St. Patrick’s Day, which is only about beer.
Valentine’s Day is an exclusive holiday in which only about half the population gets to participate. It punishes the other half who are unlucky in love. I’ve seen this firsthand. When I was teaching high school, the boys were allowed to have flowers delivered to their girlfriends right in the classroom. All learning would stop, of course, as a goofy office aid would appear at my door with a vase of roses for some girl in the third row. Try to get 16-year-olds to return to dangling participles after that.
My heart would ache, of course, for the poor girls who had no boyfriends or worse—the ones whose mom or dad sent them flowers to the school.
As an educator, I took issue with the school system helping local florists to capitalize on adolescent hormones. Heck, I have issues in general with florists and card companies and candy makers getting rich off the sentimental notions of love—notions, it turns out, that have nothing to do with the real St. Valentine.
The story of St. Valentine is a murky mess.
In fact, there were a number of saints and martyrs from around the third century named Valentine. Apparently Valentinius (which means worthy, strong, powerful) was the top baby boy’s name in the year 200, like Liam and Aiden are today.
The St. Valentine whose holy day the Church assigns to Feb. 14 was purported to have cured a young girl of blindness, although accounts vary. According to tradition, he was beheaded in a public square in Rome because he wouldn’t renounce the faith.
St. Valentine would not become the patron saint of lovers until the Middle Ages, when #courtlylove started trending on Twitter.
Here’s where the Valentine cards seem to have originated: Some priest named Valentine during the reign of Emperor Claudius was performing weddings in defiance of the Roman Empire. Apparently getting married in the church excused men from serving in the pagan Roman army. Valentine wanted to remind the grooms of the sanctity of matrimony, so he allegedly cut hearts out of parchment paper as a reminder for them. No one knows for sure if this was the same St. Valentine the Church recognizes, who is also the patron saint of epilepsy and beekeepers.
It seems to me that someone who suffered from seizures while keeping bees needed a saint more than a Medieval suitor in tights and a codpiece did.
In more modern times, St. Valentine’s Day became associated with a massacre in 1929, when members of a crime syndicate were gunned down in Chicago by other thugs disguised as police officers. For lots of people, Feb. 14 feels a little like that. Before people started shooting each other over drugs and politics, most murders were committed over unrequited love. Here’s what we learn as we become adults: What we call “love” as young people does not always turn out well.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe in love. I’ve been married for almost 50 years to a man who never sends me flowers on Feb. 14. But he let me watch “Love It or List It” to the very end when the Cincinnati-Kansas City playoff game was on the other channel.