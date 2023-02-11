Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I hate Valentine’s Day. It’s one of those holidays, like New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July, that requires us to feel a particular set of emotions. Give me a holiday like Halloween that is only about candy, or St. Patrick’s Day, which is only about beer.

Valentine’s Day is an exclusive holiday in which only about half the population gets to participate. It punishes the other half who are unlucky in love. I’ve seen this firsthand. When I was teaching high school, the boys were allowed to have flowers delivered to their girlfriends right in the classroom. All learning would stop, of course, as a goofy office aid would appear at my door with a vase of roses for some girl in the third row. Try to get 16-year-olds to return to dangling participles after that.

Susan Johnson lives in Richwood.

