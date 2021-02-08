When the whole world lives in sweats and yoga pants, it doesn’t take much to create a fashion stir.
I don’t know if a memo went out or not, but it sure seemed like it when all the women at the presidential inauguration showed up in various iterations of the solid-color wool coat. With no ball gowns to ooh and ahh over, the coat was the thing.
First lady Jill Biden set the tone with a blue tweed coat with a velvet collar and matching face mask — perfect complement to her blonde hair and blue eyes. Her appearance was somehow reassuring and comforting — like your mom in her Easter coat.
The Biden granddaughters all showed up in various monochromatic hues of wool. Camel, white, carnation.
Vice President Kamala Harris was dazzling in a blue coat that tacked toward purple (unity some?). Her step-daughter, Ella Emhoff, broke the internet in her coat-dress that looked like it came from the wardrobe trailer of “The Crown.” Houndstooth wool with a sprinkling of embellishments around the shoulders.
Former first lady Michele Obama floated in like an empress on the Nile in an ankle-length wine-colored wool coat. She blended tone on tone, rocking a belt (who wears a belt after a year of lockdown?) with a huge buckle. She was one of the few ladies who wore pants.
Another was Hillary Clinton, of course. The woman who introduced the pantsuit — when she transitioned from first lady to politician — didn’t disappoint in paying homage to that iconic image as well as the suffragette white.
But the exclamation point at the end of this fashion statement was supplied by 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, who delivered a stunning poem about being the light. She literally gave off light, speaking out from the podium in a bright goldenrod colored wool coat.
(Can we pause here to talk about shoes? If anyone deserves a Nobel Prize nomination it’s Jill Biden — and all the women — who stood all day on cold concrete in panty hose and a pair of high heels. Then her husband — as husbands do — decided at the last minute they would get out of the limousine and walk on Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. He probably asked her first if her feet could take it. Nah.)
It was Republicans who first introduced the cloth coat.
The year was 1952 and California senator Richard Nixon was accused by the news media of unethical and extravagant spending of campaign funds. An angry crowd held signs disparaging Nixon’s wife, Pat: “No Mink Coats for Nixon — Just Cold Cash.”
He reacted angrily to the signs and shouts by saying there were no minks for the Nixons, just a good respectable cloth coat. He would repeat the phrase later in the famous televised “Checkers” speech (referring to a little dog given to his daughter, Tricia). “I should say this — that Pat doesn’t have a mink coat. But she does have a respectable Republican cloth coat. And I always tell her that she’d look good in anything!”
The Republican cloth coat became a buzz word for the GOP in the 1950s and ’60s, as they were able to contrast themselves from what they called “Champagne Socialists.” Politicians of a socialist bent today look more like “LL Bean Socialists,” given the knitted mittens and puffy coats of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
After four years of the excesses of the Trumps — their golden toilets and yacht parades and indulgent Mar-a-Lago soirees — the Democrats seem to be reclaiming the sensible cloth coat.
The Trumps affected fashion, for sure, but one wonders what will happen to the Trump brand of fashion now that they are out of office.
To quote the back of Melania Trump’s jacket, “I don’t really care, do you?”