Picture a high school assembly anywhere in America. The principal picks up the microphone.
“All girls are dismissed.” Out go the girls.
Next he says, “All African-American boys can leave.” That group exits.
Next the principal says, “All those who feel important, welcomed and loved here at this school may go back to class.” The crowd thins out by about half.
To the shrinking group of teenage boys in the bleachers, the principal says, “All of you involved in at least two extracurricular activities including band, choir, theater, student government, or any team sport, or a part time job in which you are paid or a volunteer, leave now.” A few more trickle out.
“Next,” he says, “If you are living in a stable home with a functional family where you feel safe and loved, you may leave.” Again the crowd is winnowed down a little more.
“Now,” the principal says, “I’m going to say a few statements. Listen carefully and if two or more these statements describes you, you will stay. At the end of the list, if no more than one of these describes you, you may leave: People think I’m strange; teachers treat me unfairly; I have been cruel to animals; I have had at least two adverse encounters with police or other authorities; I spend five hours a day or more on the internet and/or playing violent video games; I am fascinated with morbid things and I often search the internet for images of violence and death; I enjoy creating art or using technology that depicts violence or antisocial ideas; my default emotion is anger or despair; I hate myself most of the time; I am spending more and more time alone; I fantasize, I even research, about a triumphant violent act, a final act, where I get even with all the people and systems that make me feel so worthless, lonely and angry.”
The crowd shrinks a little more.
Now picture the group of boys who are left in the bleachers. According to the Pew Research Center’s massive study of school shootings, this group would contain children who most closely meet the profile of the typical school shooter. Identifying and intervening with this small group of boys is the first step in addressing school shootings.
Gun control won’t work until Republicans and Democrats hold hands, sing “Give peace a chance,” and agree to round up all 423 million guns in the United States from the 332 million Americans who own them. Nor is it a remedy to suggest 49 million American public school children be homeschooled.
But the situation isn’t as hopeless as it seems.
I spent 24 years in a public high school, and I think the public school is exactly the place where we need to pour resources into a number of efforts, and not just “hardening up” the sites with more locks and armed guards.
One common denominator among all these shooters is so obvious that we miss it: Every school shooter once went to school. Often, they attended the school they attack. While the school itself cannot be blamed for creating these monsters, one thing is certain: At one time, the school systems had these kids under their roofs. Many school systems have 18 years to find a way to identify these kids and figure out how to intervene, so as to create better outcomes.
I believe public schools can do this. Schools have learned to identify and intervene with kids who have learning disabilities, high risk for skipping, dropping out or becoming pregnant. Billions in taxpayer dollars have been committed, often quite successfully, in those interventions.
To pay for such an intervention, we can tax the gun owners. A mere $10 per gun would raise $42 billion. Study the issue and provide funding for early intervention, counseling, after-school programs. Design schools and curricula differently. Find ways to channel dark tendencies in more positive ways.
With the proper leadership, community leaders such as police, firefighters, ministers, business leaders, alumni and parents would leap at the opportunity to volunteer time and resources at a school with such a commitment.
I’d rather volunteer at a local school now than gather there later before piles of little teddy bears and flowers, holding a candle and sending up more futile prayers.