I have a new theory about why the country is so divided: We aren’t traveling enough.
“Travel,” wrote Mark Twain, “is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness. ... Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”
Think about it. For two years during COVID, we all vegetated in our own respective corners of the earth. We did it physically and virtually. We vegetated in our own echo chambers and somehow lost our ability or interest in seeing things from another person’s perspective.
Well, travel is back. Big time. Last week, my husband and I ventured out of our little corner of the earth. Here are a few new views we acquired.
- Climate change is no hoax. Wednesday morning, we took the grandkids to the beach at 8:30 a.m., because it was the only time of day when the temperatures were going to be humanly bearable. I sat with my toes in the sand and watched a 4-year-old build a sand castle. The only respite from the oppressive heat was an occasional breeze off the water. That night, it was 93 degrees at midnight.
Guess where we were? Minneapolis, Minnesota. I have never seen anything in my 70 years to beat this year’s weather. Fault whoever you want, but the climate is changing. To deny it is a fool’s errand. For the sake of these precious grandchildren, we must start figuring out how to either mitigate it or adjust to it.
- Big cities aren’t as progressive as you think. It was too hot to do any sightseeing in the Twin Cities, except from the car. We did visit the George Floyd memorial, where I learned that Minneapolis was one of the earliest cities to institute redlining.
Redlining is the process of segregating ethnic populations into geographic districts. In the early 1900s, redlining was established deliberately by men in power in Minneapolis; they employed lending policies, governmental permits and other institutional procedures to relegate Jews, Asians, Blacks and other minority groups into neighborhoods with strict but invisible borders.
Today, little has changed in the racial makeup of these neighborhoods, despite the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which outlawed redlining. The racial divide is very pronounced in Minneapolis. In fact, that city has the highest gap between Black and white residents in the country, according the Minnesota Realtors online site. We observed firsthand vast empty lots populated by homeless people in tents — mostly people of color. Huge blocks in residential areas are almost exclusively populated by Orthodox Jews.
- Nobody cares about COVID. Despite news of rising hospitalizations for the virus, literally no one wore a mask in the Pittsburgh, Chicago or Minneapolis airports. People are packing together in restaurants and airplanes and movie theaters as if the two-year COVID public health measures happened a century ago. We got boosters before we traveled and, so far, so good. But, based on human behavior, no one is worried about it.
- Problems are the same everywhere. My husband is the mayor of Richwood, and he is constantly dealing with the issues of 100-year-old water lines and sewers. But our daughter, who lives in a well-kept city neighborhood with manicured lawns, was having her whole street jackhammered to lay new sewer lines. Sewage, when it wants to back up into a home, is no respecter of demographics.
- There’s no place like home. Having dabbled in a very small way in the hospitality industry, I am beginning to see West Virginia as outsiders see us. I’ve operated an Airbnb rental in the middle of Richwood, Gateway to the Monongahela Forest, for three years.
My first renter pulled up in a car with an Elizabeth Warren bumper sticker. She was from downtown Manhattan. Since then, we’ve hosted people from as far away as California and even France. They. Love. West. Virginia. To a person, the tourists who’ve visited Richwood have remarked about the peacefulness, the natural beauty, the incredible people. Being able to walk around our small town and hike around a mountain lake is as exotic to them as seeing a city skyline is to us.
We need more investment to help with tourism. We need tax incentives for grocery stores in our many food deserts. We need relaxed laws and ordinances for enjoying beer and wine outdoors and indoors. We need to catch up with Ohio and Virginia, and other states in the East, and legalize marijuana for medical and recreational use. And we need to quit wasting political capital on divisive social issues, like guns and abortion and library books, that repel visitors instead of attracting them.
In short, we all need to get out more.