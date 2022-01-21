The Legislature convened this month on the decks of the Titanic. Census data is as grim as it gets: West Virginia continues to hemorrhage residents, especially young people. We are a state run by geriatrics. Nearly everyone in a leadership position in my home town is over 70. We are fast approaching a tipping point where there will literally be nobody to bury us.
This is no time to assign blame or wring our hands. We need swift, bold, innovative bipartisan action.
I am like most West Virginians: Two of my children relocated to major cities. What would attract them to come home? Here’s what they said:
Improve schools. This will obviously cost money.
One simple idea is to pay teachers $1 more than every adjoining state. The immediate benefit will be to attract young families to West Virginia who will buy homes, participate in local communities and raise well-attended children. Many teachers will bring a spouse who has another skill or talent. This will infuse the workforce with higher quality employees. Higher salaries will be taxed and return as revenue. More importantly, the quality of the teacher pool will improve, and school systems will compete for better teachers. This will improve instruction and raise achievement. Companies will be attracted to relocate here where the schools are more effective. This will be costly, but the investment will pay for itself fourfold in a decade.
Compete for youth. This will cost money.
Include out-of-state students in the Promise Scholarship with the stipulation that they work in West Virginia for four years or so. This will help struggling colleges and attract talented young people from other states. Offer tax incentives to companies that will pay off a new employee’s student loans.
Embrace marijuana. This will cost money.
Allow private farming, recreational use and small business dispensaries. Decriminalize its use to cut back on clogged courts and prison crowding. Market West Virginia as the Colorado of the East. Tax it at a reasonable rate to undercut the black market. Use revenues to treat addiction to dangerous drugs like fentanyl and heroin as well as funding for increased interdiction for hard drug trafficking.
Clean the place up. This will cost a lot of money.
Create a fund to demolish derelict buildings. The state lost nearly 60,000 residents in the past 10 years according to census data. More than 5,600 have since died from COVID. When a resident leaves, it leaves an empty residence. Same for businesses, mills, manufacturing plants. The state must tear down or fix up all the abandoned homes, businesses and plants in order to make our state more attractive to newcomers and create land for development. One solution might be to offer tax incentives to industries or businesses that rehab a derelict structure.
Stop wasting political capital on fringe issues. This costs nothing.
Stop grabbing headlines with stories of legislators who say they would drown their gay children. Stop arguing about COVID or abortion or QAnon lies about what’s being taught in schools. Young families don’t want to move to a state with one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates or highest rate of death per 1,000 residents. Focus on the children who are here -- their health, wellbeing and education. Stop attacking public school curricula and instead address real concerns for our children: health; poverty; mental health; nutrition; workforce readiness; understanding of economics and civics; development of critical thinking; problem solving and human engagement.
Other ideas are to expand broadband, improve access to primary health care, address food deserts and invest in tourism and infrastructure including workforce housing. Get over coal and embrace jobs in clean energy, water conservation and flood control.
Hurry up. The ship is tipping and orchestra is tuning up on deck.