When I was in college I had a summer job as a cub reporter. One day, I sneaked home to steal a nap. It just happened that my coal miner dad came home from his hoot owl shift and caught me sleeping. He took his dirty steel-toed boot and literally kicked me off the couch.
“Your boss isn’t paying you to take a nap,” he said.
My mother took up for me and sent me back to work with a tuna sandwich in waxed paper and a kiss on the forehead.
My parents had other disagreements. Dad made sure our future was secure by working hard, saving money and vetoing frivolous spending. Mom tried to make our home pretty and loving and warm.
My father put up strict guardrails to keep us on the straight and narrow. He jealously guarded family traditions and conservative ideals. Mom softened the rough edges of those guardrails and planted flowers along the way. She taught us not to be so judgmental and doctrinaire. We turned to her when we felt sad or sick or vulnerable.
Dad kept us safe from intruders with a pistol beside his bed. Mom made sure we had piano lessons and braces and science fair projects. Dad would hang gutters. Mom would hang curtains.
Mother showed me how to nurture my own children and find beauty in the world. Dad taught me to take responsibility for myself and never expect anything for free.
This may be an oversimplification, but our country and our state are like a family.
Republicans are the party of fiscal responsibility, limited entitlements, strong military, law and order and big business. Republicans keep the budget balanced. They build prisons to keep criminals off the streets. They work to secure our borders. They reduce the tax burdens on businesses. They invest in national security. They keep us in the guardrails in terms of social change. Republicans are our dads
Democrats are the voice of labor, working poor, women, minorities and progressive change. They have given us the things that make life bearable and even pleasant: fair wages and better working conditions; health insurance for children; Social Security; reproductive freedom; support for public schools; support for the arts; the space program; safe products; public television; clean air and water; and equal opportunities.
Democrats are our moms.
It was often messy, but somehow my parents made their marriage work through years of compromise and give-and-take. Other families didn’t fare so well. I saw single moms struggle to keep their sons from going astray. I saw overbearing and authoritarian dads who drove away their wives and children.
The voters in our state voted for Dad in 2022. Uncertain times lead people to gravitate towards authority. They are afraid, perhaps, of a world where coal—something we could rely on—is under attack. They are unsettled when Biblical absolutes and gender roles are questioned.
As a nation, meanwhile, Mom and Dad are almost even after the votes came in. History has shown that divided government is more effective. In the 20th century, for instance, all major wars have been entered into during periods when the president and Congress were of the same party. Furthermore, reforms have a better chance of being sustained when enacted with bipartisan support by divided governments. In his article in Forbes, “Government Works Better When Divided,” Steve Hanke writes, "Ronald Reagan’s revolutionary tax reforms of 1981 and 1986 came to life during divided governments. Both of those tax reforms have largely survived, as have many other major reforms that were the products of divided governments.”
West Virginia, though, is like a motherless family. With an even more “super" Republican supermajority, there is no one to protect us from the bullies. No one to make sure we have nice things. Like the families I grew up with where the father was overbearing and unyielding, West Virginia risks driving away the mother and her children too.