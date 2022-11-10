Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When I was in college I had a summer job as a cub reporter. One day, I sneaked home to steal a nap. It just happened that my coal miner dad came home from his hoot owl shift and caught me sleeping. He took his dirty steel-toed boot and literally kicked me off the couch.

“Your boss isn’t paying you to take a nap,” he said.

Susan Johnson lives in Richwood. 

