“David” was the kind of boy with perfect posture and a locker he kept impeccably organized—that is until some rough boys would slam it shut or toss in their milk carton. He was hard working, well behaved, kind.
He made excellent grades and did anything any teacher asked him to do. At lunch, he sat with the girls exchanging witty banter and theories about Grey’s Anatomy. Burly boys in Mossy Oak hoodies would walk by and “accidentally” smack him in the head with their lunch trays.
David volunteered for every school committee no one else wanted to be on. He stayed up until late the night before prom assembling a cardboard gazebo and sprinkling it with glitter while the captain of the football team and his cheerleader girlfriend were getting fitted for their prom king and queen outfits.
David was devoted to his family and church. He spent a year operating fund raisers for his youth ministry trip to South America. He was president of his youth group.
“David” is not a real boy. But make no mistake: he is a composite of every homosexual boy I had in school during my 25 year career as an English and journalism teacher. And there were many.
“David” was the student with whom I became so close that he still texts and emails me. I rarely see David, though, because he left West Virginia. He earned an advanced professional degree, got a high-paying job and is living in a coastal U.S. city. He rarely returns to the state that bore him because that state rejected him. His church rejected him, causing his family unspeakable pain.
David slowly and tentatively came to grips with his sexual orientation, and after finding the love of his life, he finally had the courage to come out. He now posts photos of his wedding and husband, their home, their travels, their children. You know—like the “rest of us” do. His talents and energies and most importantly his heart are now enriching some community far from West Virginia.
When I was a teenager, my mother and I watched an old known film titled “Tea and Sympathy” starring Deborah Kerr and Leif Erickson. In the 1956 film directed by Vincente Minnelli, John Kerr (no relation to Deborah Kerr) plays the sensitive adolescent Tom Lee, whose New England prep-school classmates assume is gay because, “well, he’s sensitive, he’s a loner, he’s not into sports, and, (gasp!), one day he is caught sewing.”
According to the website Alt Film, “eventually, Tom himself begins having doubts about his sexual orientation. Luckily for him, the beautiful headmaster’s wife Deborah Kerr – whose husband (Leif Erickson) may be himself a nasty closet case – sets the record straight, both figuratively and literally: ‘Years from now, when you talk about this, and you will, be kind.’”
The film made a very strong impression on me, a future teacher. I have so many stories of boys for whom high school was four years of punishment for being gay.
I remember the incredibly bright and artistic boy who had to sneak into a seldom used coach’s bathroom because he would be assaulted in the boys’ room. I remember the boy whose family tried to “beat the gay out of him” by taking him hunting only to cause him to weep when they made him shoot a beautiful bird.
I remember the boy who dressed as Robin Hood for the school’s Halloween day only to have a male teacher ask him in front of the whole class, “Are you a fairy?” I remember several LGBTQ students who attempted suicide during high school.
All these precious precious children finally had their day in the sun when the Supreme Court handed down Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015. Obergefell is a landmark civil rights case in which the Supreme Court ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. The 5–4 ruling required all 50 states to perform and recognize the marriages of same-sex couples on the same terms and conditions as the marriages of opposite-sex couples.
Obergefell is now in danger. Two sitting Supreme Court justices sent out signals this week that the gay marriage precedent is in their cross hairs. So is Roe v. Wade.
While Trump’s nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, Amy Coney Barrett, has yet to face the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republicans are already popping the champagne. Heck, they fell all over themselves to get close to her at the now-famous COVID-19 superspreader event when the president tapped her in the Rose Garden. Some sites are already peddling merch with “Notorious ACB” on it.
Every indication is that Notorious ACB will follow her strong religious convictions and overturn decisions that have expanded rights for the LGBTQ community and women. Which makes Republican West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s candidacy more important than ever. She is likely to be reelected given her hard work and ability to stay out of the mud bath. Still, her decision on ACB’s nomination to the high court has to be keeping her up at night. Forget the utter hypocrisy of taking up Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election when they wouldn’t even give Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, the time of day with months to go before Obama would leave office. I mean, over two thirds of all Americans believe the next president should fill Ginsburg’s seat.
The point is ACB will likely obliterate Obergefell.
And that will obliterate David.