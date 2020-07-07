Susan Johnson: Who benefits in fights over memes? (Opinion)

“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” wrote Robert Frost.
Americans, for the most part, hate walls. Unlike other parts of the world, you won’t find many stone walls in our country, like the one the Romans built in Great Britain or the Great Wall of China or the Berlin Wall. Sure, we have our share of gated communities, but mostly we are a country of split rail and chain link. We still want to see and talk to our neighbors even if we don’t want their livestock wandering on our property.
Someone or something, though, is putting up walls all over this country. They aren’t stone walls but they are twice as impervious.
These walls are in our imaginations. They are built in our subconscious without our really even knowing it.
These wall are built — stone upon stone — with tweets, posts, snaps, grams and memes. Memes are the modern day version of the editorial cartoon, where the creator exaggerates the truth in an attempt to tell the truth.
Memes are different, though. Whereas editorial cartoons were published and their messages endorsed by the newspapers that published them, memes are ostensibly shared by our friends.
But where do they originate?
“Using websites such as Meme Generator,” writes linguist Ershan Aslan of the University of Reading, “people can use the biting humor of these electronic editorial cartoons to try to delegitimise the arguments and leaders of rival political movements.”
On their face, memes seem pretty harmless. They are forms of speech protected by the First Amendment. Furthermore, they respond to the very human impulse to connect with one another and create a shared culture.
“Trivial as they may seem,” Aslan explains, “memes contribute to this shared culture by fostering people’s imagination, creativity and involvement in society through new media.”
Like any good clean fun, all’s well until politics get involved. According to Spectrum, a publication of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, “Close to 70% of U.S. adults are on Facebook, with three-quarters of that group using it at least once a day.”
It didn’t take long for political campaigns to figure out how use technology to capture these communities of shared culture and exploit them for donations, support and votes.
According to the Journal of Information Technology and Politics, “Political communication is the process of putting information, technology, and media in the service of power.” By using mathematical algorithms that obscure motives and authors, they are able to reach “immense networks of people through personal ties among friends and family.”
That means lots of these memes that our friends share with us are not generated by our friends. They are generated by bots.
Here’s how bots work, according to the IEEE:
1. The bot automatically sets up an account on a social media platform.
2. The bot’s account may appear to be that of an actual person, with personal details and even family photos.
3. The bot crawls through content on the site, scanning for posts and comments of interest.
4. The bot posts its own content to engage other human users.
5. Networks of bots act in concert to promote a candidate or message, to muddy political debate, or to disrupt support for an opponent.
When we scroll by a post shared by a friend or family member, we “like” it or “share” it if it resonates with us. Eventually, the algorithms of the particular platform we are on filter out messages with which we disagree. Soon, we are in our own bubbles, behind a wall someone else built for us, separated from ideas that we don’t like.
If one of those offensive messages does creep inside our customized information bubble, our blood pressure rises. Our defenses go up. We are suddenly quite angry with someone we typically sit beside at a church covered dish dinner.
We “block” them. We “unfriend” them.
We fortify our walls.
I recently found myself in a silly online argument over a meme about Aunt Jemima pancake syrup. Before I knew it, a mile-long thread had evolved where two opposing camps were clearly ensconced inside their “walls.”
Pancake syrup.
I think it would behoove us to step back about 30,000 feet and ask ourselves who really benefits from our arguing over pancake syrup or masks or Mount Rushmore? What dark forces, foreign or domestic, are the benefactors of our bitter divisiveness?
In short, who is it that does love a wall?