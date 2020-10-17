Last week one of my Facebook friends posted, “How can you be pro-life and vote Democratic?”
Lately I’ve been trying to avoid these confrontations, but this time I couldn’t help myself. I responded, “Google ‘Seamless Garment Doctrine’ and tell me how you can be pro-life and vote Republican?”
The “seamless garment” doctrine (not an official doctrine of any church) was popularized in the 1980s by Catholic Cardinal Joseph Bernadin. It refers to the garment Jesus wore on the day of His crucifixion: a tunic knitted in one piece—not stitched together pieces. It is an expression of the premise that all human life is sacred and should be protected by law.
In its strictest sense, the seamless garment doctrine opposes abortion, capital punishment, assisted suicide and euthanasia. But carried out to its logical conclusion, the doctrine condemns unjust wars, chemical and biological weapons, nuclear weapons, war-grade weapons in the hands of private citizens, commercial use of environmentally toxic materials, even destruction of the planet and denial of basic human rights like food, shelter and health care.
Since Trump took office, death, to recycle John Updike, has been “leaving its bloody footprints all over the place.” Children have died in cages at the border, although Jesus said welcome the refugee. Unlike any nation on earth, our country is awash in guns although the Bible tells us to beat our “swords into plowshares,” and our “spears into pruning hooks.”
Trump has done nothing to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world. Instead, Russia, Korea, Iran and other states have enhanced their nuclear capabilities over the past four years. He abruptly pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accords yet never produced the “better deal” he claimed he could broker to reverse the effects of climate change. Police are exonerated time and time again for executing what is tantamount to capital punishment on boys, men and even women of color before they’ve even been charged, Mirandized, arraigned or tried by a jury of their peers.
Finally, the Republicans have failed to offer any kind of replacement of the Affordable Care Act — in fact introducing scores of bills and court petitions to defeat it. Had they succeeded in that goal, millions would have been left uninsured during the worst pandemic in a century.
Yes, Joe Biden is a practicing Catholic, but he believes a woman’s conscience, not his own, not the government’s, not a court’s, should be the arbiter of decisions relating to her body and her health. Devout Baptist Jimmy Carter believes the same. It’s easy to denounce Democrats in a meme over an issue that is only one part of the seamless garment of life. But unfortunately it is not that simple.
Democrats have a track record of working to eliminate the circumstances that cause a woman to make life’s most painful decision. Democrats champion equal pay for women. A livable minimum wage. Reliable child care. Access to affordable health care for herself and her children. More effective adoption programs. Improved foster care. Better education including early sex education. Safe, secure, affordable housing. Mental health services. Rehabilitation programs for addiction. Justice for and protection from violence against women.
Make no mistake: if the Democrats were to lose the White House, the Congress, every state governorship, every state legislature and all the courts, women would still have abortions. Rich women would fly to other countries where abortion is legal. Poor women would seek out dangerous back-alley abortionists. The way to reduce the number of abortions is to focus on women’s health and socio-economic status. Enact laws that help women choose life, not laws that criminalize her and her doctor.
As a practicing Catholic, I have wrangled with this issue most of my adult life. In the end, I returned to the life of Christ for answers. Not once in the New Testament do we read of Jesus or His disciples traveling to Rome to lobby for change in laws. Instead, Jesus meets women one-on-one, face-to-face, like the adulterous woman getting ready to be stoned by a throng of men. He becomes an advocate for that woman, asking the men without sin to cast the first stone. Or the women seeking Him out for help with their own health care and that of their children. Imagine if He had said, “Sorry, your hemorrhaging is a pre-existing condition. Good luck with all that.” Instead, the message to them is one of approachability, openness, understanding, love, mercy, forgiveness, healing and encouragement. Those qualities are why I am a Democrat.
Catholics like Joe Biden and me encounter Jesus at each Mass in the same way — one-on-one, face-to-face. At each Mass He offers and we accept His Body and Blood in the Eucharist. Our part is to approach Him with contrition, thanksgiving and a clear conscience. Joe Biden attends Mass each week and accepts the Eucharist according to his own examination of his own conscience.
As a pro-life Catholic voter, that’s good enough for me.