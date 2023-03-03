Well, God bless Jim Justice’s little heart. Here's what he had to say in reference to his signing of Senate Bill 10, which allows concealed carry of firearms on campuses at West Virginia's public colleges and universities:
“We just hope and pray that there’s never a problem. We can’t ensure in any way that there won’t be a problem, but, for God sakes a-livin’, we need to stand rock solid by who we are and by the Second Amendment.”
This reminds me of the well-known anecdote about the guy who was trapped in his house by a flood. When the water reached about 5 feet in his living room, a large SUV came by and offered to rescue him. He refused, saying that God would save him. The water climbed to his second floor, and a boat came by offering rescue. Again he refused saying that God would save him. Finally, he had retreated from the roiling waters to the roof of his house when a helicopter came by. He refused, faithfully saying that God would save him. Well, he drowned. When he got to Heaven, he confronted God and said, “What happened? I thought you were going to save me.” God replied, “I send an SUV, a boat and a helicopter. What more did you want?”
Yep, we just hope and pray there won’t be any problems. How many times are we going to offer our hopes and prayers to victims of mass shootings? To how many parents are we going to offer our hopes and prayers after their children have been slaughtered?
I was a college professor for over 25 years here and in North Carolina, and I offer a couple of not-so-far-fetched scenarios:
Dean: Ms. Doe, how on earth did you kill Professor Smith? You know the law prohibits the carrying of weapons into private offices.
Ms Doe: I don’t know! I was so upset when I found out that I was failing a required course and wasn’t going to graduate that I just completely forgot to take the gun out of my pocket.
Professor: Class, we are in lock-down because there is an active shooter on campus. Mr. Doe, thank God you have a concealed carry permit. You can get us out of this mess.
Mr. Doe: I’d love to, professor, but my weapon is locked up in the safe-storage locker the university provided for me instead of restoring the campus radio station. It’s all the way across campus, but I guess I could make a dash for it.
I might seem to be making light of this situation, but I am not. Trust me, Gov. Justice, West Virginia is going to need all the hope and prayers it can get when -- not if -- the first campus shooting occurs. We’ve had the SUV, the boat and the helicopter. What else are we waiting for to stop gun deaths?