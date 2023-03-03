Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Well, God bless Jim Justice’s little heart. Here's what he had to say in reference to his signing of Senate Bill 10, which allows concealed carry of firearms on campuses at West Virginia's public colleges and universities:

“We just hope and pray that there’s never a problem. We can’t ensure in any way that there won’t be a problem, but, for God sakes a-livin’, we need to stand rock solid by who we are and by the Second Amendment.”

Susan Marrash-Minnerly lives in Charleston.

