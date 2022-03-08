Were I not a fundamentally stable, essentially optimistic person, the recent actions of the West Virginia Legislature would make me want to tie a cinder block around my ankle and throw myself into the Kanawha River.
I’ll give only brief mention to the “unratification” of the Equal Rights Amendment. That decision will, no doubt, bring hundreds of progressive young people pouring into our state.
It’s the state Senate’s passage of a bill limiting what teachers can teach that sent me over the edge. With a degree from the University of Virginia and having been a college professor for 25 years, I know for a fact that knowledge is not gained by hiding information from students. Rather, knowledge is gained by being exposed to things you didn’t know, exploring them, wrestling with them.
If you come out of the encounter with the same beliefs you had before, then you know why you believe as you do. You can defend your beliefs with reason and information. Understanding why you believe what you believe (whatever that is) only makes you a stronger, more effective defender of it. If you are afraid for your beliefs to be challenged, then you need to figure out why you believe them and be able to discuss them with people who disagree. Censorship has never been a good answer.
If we hadn’t hidden so much information over the years, there would be no need for Black History Month or Women’s History Month, because the history of America is, and should always be taught as, the history of all of us.
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, defended the passage of Senate Bill 498 (the so-called “Anti-Racisim Act”) by saying, “[I’ve] heard from teachers, parents and students that they have been told, because of their race, that they are privileged ... that’s a terrible thing.”
Come on. In the 1950s, my white, middle-class parents could buy a house anywhere they wanted to. There were no laws restricting where they could live. That’s right, laws. Not opinion, not personal preferences, but laws that dictated where Black Americans could live. I have never been followed around a store by a clerk making it painfully obvious that she thought I was going to shoplift something.
When our son was young, we always told him that, if he was in trouble, to go to a policeman. Could Trayvon Martin’s or Breonna Taylor’s mothers have said the same thing? I wasn’t forced as a young student to enter a school full of students of another race who hated me, called me names and spit on me.
White privilege? Hell yes, it’s real. Should our young people be made to beat themselves up over it? No, but they need to be aware of it. White (male) privilege has been a fact of life since the beginning of our country.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” It’s a beautiful sentiment, as long as you weren’t Black, native or female.
It’s time that we live up to the promises of our foundation and make that statement true without exception. Hiding the truth and punishing those who expressed it led to some of the worst atrocities the world has ever seen in the 1930s and 1940s. Do we really want to go back there?
Taking knowledge out of education should be an oxymoronic concept. You decide whether SB 498 belongs in that category or not.