I heard a very strange sound Tuesday morning as I read the Charleston Gazette-Mail. At first, I thought it was the common sound of a train going down the tracks near our condo; but that wasn’t quite it. Maybe several tugboats chugging through the Kanawha River? No, it was different.

Then I realized it was the sound of feet stampeding to get out of West Virginia. That was exacerbated by the sound of companies that had planned to move to West Virginia screeching to a halt and reversing directions.

Susan Marrash-Minnerly lives in Charleston.

