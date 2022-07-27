I heard a very strange sound Tuesday morning as I read the Charleston Gazette-Mail. At first, I thought it was the common sound of a train going down the tracks near our condo; but that wasn’t quite it. Maybe several tugboats chugging through the Kanawha River? No, it was different.
Then I realized it was the sound of feet stampeding to get out of West Virginia. That was exacerbated by the sound of companies that had planned to move to West Virginia screeching to a halt and reversing directions.
Piled upon the state’s history of intolerance were these headlines in the morning paper: “Criminal penalty for doctors and no exceptions for rape, incest” and “Azinger objects to ‘cross-dresser’ teacher.” It seems that Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, interrupted a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability, which was discussing the education of deaf and blind students, to report rumors he had heard of a cross-dressing teacher.
He demanded to know from state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch whether or not there is a policy against cross-dressing. He then moved on to the barely understood critical race theory. He later said, “I think that’s pretty self-evident that, you know, somebody that doesn’t dress according to their own biological sex, that there’s some kind of spiritual or mental problem there.”
I was a college professor for many years, and I often wore pants and (gasp!) even vests and jackets. I am so glad to know that I have a mental problem. I think a reasonable solution to this “dressing” dilemma would be for all of us to just go naked. That’s the way we all come out of the womb, so clearly that is the way our gracious God intended us to be.
I am a life-long (and trying to be a faithful) Presbyterian. My husband is a retired Presbyterian minister. When we first moved to West Virginia, I was looking for a doctor and asked someone in the congregation if they had a recommendation. They named someone and added that “he’s a good Christian.”
I responded (admittedly without thinking of the potential consequences for my husband), “But is he a good doctor?”
The question should not be “What are they wearing?” but “Is that person a good teacher?”
I don’t believe that simply complaining accomplishes much, so I have a modest proposal for West Virginia’s legislative leaders. Why express our values and expectations in such a piecemeal fashion? We should be clear in our expectations of a West Virginian, then we won’t have to worry that “they” will take over our proudly and fiercely independent state.
Let’s state clearly that:
- We value education. Granted, U.S. News and World Reports put us at 45th in national rankings for quality of education, but that is because they don’t know what real education is and they probably don’t know that we might have cross-dressing teachers here.
- We value diversity. If you are Black, there are requirements for how you wear your hair. If you are LGBTQ, there are no statewide legal protections for you against discrimination. But we are just trying to help you live the right kind of life. If your skin is darker than the inside of an eggshell, we would love to have you here, but know that you would probably be much happier elsewhere.
- We value life. If you are a fertilized egg, we will fight and kill for you so that you can see the light of day. But just know, as that leftist George Carlin said, once you’re born, you’re on your own. We are an independent state and we have no tolerance for those who can’t pull themselves up by their own bootie straps. We did it. So can you.
- This one is so important that we have to say it twice: We value life. If you are a fertilized egg and you are the result of a 10-year old girl being raped, we will imprison anyone who tries to end your life. The girl will be fine. If you are the result of a 13-year-old being awakened in the middle of the night by the horror of her own father raping her, don’t you worry. But we will vote against any kind of financial, social or psychological support for the girl because she shouldn’t have gotten pregnant in the first place.
- Above all, we value the Constitution of the United States. You absolutely cannot carry any kind of weapon in our Capitol, but you can certainly carry one at the Olive Garden or your neighborhood Kroger. You’ll be happy to know that, in 2019, “Guns and Ammo” magazine ranked West Virginia as the 15th-best state in the nation for gun owners.
Come on down. We, truly, are Almost Heaven. We just want you to know what the rules are.