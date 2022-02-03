Articles with “insulin” in the title (such as reporter Caity Coyne’s in last Thursday’s Gazette-Mail: “Bill To cap insulin copayments heads to Senate”) always catch my attention, because I have been an insulin-dependent, Type I diabetic for 64 of my 70 years.
I have been close to blindness and have had triple-bypass heart surgery all because of diabetes. According to my heart surgeon, that surgery went fine, but I still “have a chestful of heart disease.” As a reporter for the Gazette-Mail once wrote, “dealing with Type I is like having a full-time job that wants to kill you.”
I, as well as the other people I know with Type I diabetes, do not want sympathy or pity. We are warriors. But the general population needs to understand what Type I really is. Here are a few of the things people have said to me upon learning that I am diabetic:
- You don’t look like a diabetic.
- Did you eat too much sugar when you were a child?
- You shouldn’t get married. (This was from a doctor!)
- My aunt had diabetes and lost her leg because of it.
- My grandmother died because of her diabetes.
- You can’t eat that. You’re diabetic.
Let’s put a couple of myths to rest. You do not get Type I diabetes because you ate too much sugar, and nothing you do causes Type I. Type I diabetes means that your body has attacked itself, and your pancreas has stopped producing insulin. Period.
Insulin is the hormone produced by the pancreas that controls the amount of glucose in your bloodstream at any given moment, essentially supplying energy to your body and allowing your body to use the food that you take in.
I have been fortunate to always have decent health insurance, so I have been able to take relatively good care of myself. But in my younger life, all professional decisions were based not on what was best for my career, but on what would provide me with health insurance.
From the time you are diagnosed, you are bombarded with the ugly facts of diabetes: E.g., diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States.; diabetes is the No. 1 cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations and adult blindness. Most of us who were diagnosed with diabetes in the “dark ages” didn’t expect to live past age 40.
While treatment today has improved 1,000%, diabetes never goes away. You are reminded of it constantly because you are adjusting your insulin; dealing with low or high blood sugars (caused not just by food but also by fatigue, stress, exercise, illness); and mentally counting every carbohydrate you put in your mouth. People sometimes encourage you to “cheat” — eat that piece of cake. But in the case of diabetes, “cheating” kills you or blinds you or cripples you.
According to the American Diabetes Association, “people with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those without it; total direct medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes in West Virginia were estimated at $1.7 billion in 2017; in addition, another $640 million was spent on indirect costs from lost productivity due to diabetes.”
If you can’t afford insulin, you ration it, which is ultimately like rationing the air you breathe: Your body cannot function without it. If you are a Type I and don’t have adequate testing supplies, you guess at insulin amounts and either take too much, landing you in the hospital with severe hypoglycemia, or too little, landing you in the hospital with diabetic ketoacidosis. Who pays for it when people with no insurance end up in the hospital?
If we are not to have universal health care, I encourage our entire Legislature to pass the bill capping copayments for insulin and diabetic supplies. If not for humanitarian reasons, then for the cost savings to the West Virginia taxpayer, which would be enormous.